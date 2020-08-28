Neil Young to release Amazon Original EP, The Times

Neil Young is releasing a new EP, The Times, through Amazon Music.
Streaming from September 18, the EP includes a politically-charged collection of classics spanning Neil Young’s catalogue as well as a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’“.
The Times EP contains protest songs like “Ohio”, “Alabama”, “Southern Man” and “Campaigner”. The EP also features “Lookin’ For A Leader 2020”, a revised update to a song which was originally released on Young’s 2006 Living with War.
The Times’ tracklist:
“Alabama”
“Campaigner”
“Ohio”
“The Times They Are A-Changin’”
“Lookin’ for a Leader 2020”
“Southern Man”
“Little Wing”