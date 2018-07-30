Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Tim Buckley live tapes unearthed

Recordings were made at The Canterbury House, Michigan, in 1968

A series of reel-to-reel tapes featuring live recordings of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Tim Buckley and others have recently been unearthed by the Michigan History Project.

The recordings were made in 1968 at Canterbury House, home to the Episcopal student ministry at the University of Michigan. As well as Young, Mitchell and Buckley, the stash of tapes also feature Doc Watson, Odetta, Dave Van Ronk, David Ackles, Jim Kweskin (both solo and with the Jug Band), Len Chandler, Spider John Koerner and the New Lost City Ramblers. The Michigan History Project is looking for a record label that would be interested in releasing the Canterbury House recordings.

“It’s an amazing collection with the rare combination of being well-recorded and also well-preserved,” commented mastering engineer Chris Goosman. “That makes it even more historically significant.”

