Neil Young hints at new archive release, Songs For Judy

The double LP comprises songs recorded on his 1976 solo tour

A new post on Neil Young’s website, Neil Young Archives, suggests that his next release will be Songs For Judy – a double LP of tracks recorded live on his 1976 solo tour.

The post by Young’s long-time producer John Hanlon alludes to the mastering of a double LP called Songs For Judy, which is described as “a collection of 23 songs that had been recorded during Neil’s solo tour in November of 1976. Most of these songs came originally from Joel Bernstein’s audio cassette recordings in the hall as Neil performed with just an acoustic guitar, piano or banjo. Occasionally a 12-string guitar or Stringman synthesizer would make an appearance.”

No release date is given but Hanlon’s blog post suggests that the mastering process is complete and the record is ready to be pressed.

