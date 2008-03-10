Neil Young Digs Out Yet More Rare Gems In London

The singer even ventures into Buffalo Springfield and CSNY territory
Neil Young continued to mix up his songbook at two more nights of his six-night London Hammersmith Apollo residency this weekend — even going back to Buffalo Springfield‘s debut album on Saturday night (March 8).
In the first acoustic part of the evening, Neil Young treated fans to a double-whammy of ‘Flying On The Ground Is Wrong’ — from Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 debut, followed-up with Crosby, Stills and Nash track ‘On The Way Home’ from 4 Way Street their second album as a group.
Saturday night also saw Neil Young perform ‘Winterlong’ — the track first released on his ’77 best of collection Decade.
Sunday night at the Hammersmith Apollo also brought more songbook rarities, with Young finally playing Harvest‘s ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ and finishing up with an incredibly surprising ‘The Sultan’ — a single from Young’s school band The Squires, recorded in his pre-Buffalo Springfield days.
Neil Young’s UK dates continue tomorrow (March 11) with two nights at Machester’s Apollo, before returning to London for a final two shows this week (March 14 and 15).
We will be publishing a review straight from Manchester first thing on Wednesday morning, so come back to uncut.co.uk for more Neil.
Saturday’s (March 8) setlist was:
From Hank To Hendrix
Ambulance Blues
Sad Movies
A Man Needs A Maid
Flying On The Ground Is Wrong
On The Way Home
Harvest
Journey Through The Past
Love In Mind
Mellow My Mind
Love Art Blues
Love Is A Rose
Heart Of Gold
Old Man
—
Mr. Soul
Dirty Old Man
Spirit Road
Down By The River
Hey Hey, My My
Too Far Gone
Oh, Lonesome Me
Winterlong
Powderfinger
No Hidden Path
—
Roll Another Number
Sunday’s (March 9) set list was:
From Hank To Hendrix
Ambulance Blues
Sad Movies
A Man Needs A Maid
No One Seems To Know
Harvest
After The Gold Rush
Mexico
Try
Old King
Love Art Blues
Don’t Let It Bring You Down
The Needle And The Damage Done
Heart Of Gold
—
The Loner
Dirty Old Man
Spirit Road
Down By The River
Hey Hey, My My
Too Far Gone
Oh, Lonesome Me
The Believer
Powderfinger
No Hidden Path
—
The Sultan
