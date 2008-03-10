Neil Young Digs Out Yet More Rare Gems In London

The singer even ventures into Buffalo Springfield and CSNY territory

Neil Young continued to mix up his songbook at two more nights of his six-night London Hammersmith Apollo residency this weekend — even going back to Buffalo Springfield‘s debut album on Saturday night (March 8).

In the first acoustic part of the evening, Neil Young treated fans to a double-whammy of ‘Flying On The Ground Is Wrong’ — from Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 debut, followed-up with Crosby, Stills and Nash track ‘On The Way Home’ from 4 Way Street their second album as a group.

Saturday night also saw Neil Young perform ‘Winterlong’ — the track first released on his ’77 best of collection Decade.

Sunday night at the Hammersmith Apollo also brought more songbook rarities, with Young finally playing Harvest‘s ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ and finishing up with an incredibly surprising ‘The Sultan’ — a single from Young’s school band The Squires, recorded in his pre-Buffalo Springfield days.

Neil Young’s UK dates continue tomorrow (March 11) with two nights at Machester’s Apollo, before returning to London for a final two shows this week (March 14 and 15).

We will be publishing a review straight from Manchester first thing on Wednesday morning, so come back to uncut.co.uk for more Neil.

See Uncut's reviews of previous UK shows here:

Damien Love’s review of the first UK date at Edinburgh Playhouse / John Mulvey’s review of the London Hammersmith Apollo First Night show / and UNCUT editor Allan Jones’ review of London Hammersmith Apollo Second Night.

If you were at any of the shows use the comments button beneath the reviews to let us know what you thought… and if you're going to any of the remaining London or Manchester shows, what do you want to see unearthed from the legendary singer's songbook?

Saturday’s (March 8) setlist was:

From Hank To Hendrix



Ambulance Blues



Sad Movies



A Man Needs A Maid



Flying On The Ground Is Wrong



On The Way Home



Harvest



Journey Through The Past



Love In Mind



Mellow My Mind



Love Art Blues



Love Is A Rose



Heart Of Gold



Old Man



—



Mr. Soul



Dirty Old Man



Spirit Road



Down By The River



Hey Hey, My My



Too Far Gone



Oh, Lonesome Me



Winterlong



Powderfinger



No Hidden Path



—



Roll Another Number

Sunday’s (March 9) set list was:

From Hank To Hendrix



Ambulance Blues



Sad Movies



A Man Needs A Maid



No One Seems To Know



Harvest



After The Gold Rush



Mexico



Try



Old King



Love Art Blues



Don’t Let It Bring You Down



The Needle And The Damage Done



Heart Of Gold



—



The Loner



Dirty Old Man



Spirit Road



Down By The River



Hey Hey, My My



Too Far Gone



Oh, Lonesome Me



The Believer



Powderfinger



No Hidden Path



—



The Sultan

