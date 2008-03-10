Neil Young Digs Out Yet More Rare Gems In London

The singer even ventures into Buffalo Springfield and CSNY territory

Neil Young continued to mix up his songbook at two more nights of his six-night London Hammersmith Apollo residency this weekend — even going back to Buffalo Springfield‘s debut album on Saturday night (March 8).

In the first acoustic part of the evening, Neil Young treated fans to a double-whammy of ‘Flying On The Ground Is Wrong’ — from Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 debut, followed-up with Crosby, Stills and Nash track ‘On The Way Home’ from 4 Way Street their second album as a group.

Saturday night also saw Neil Young perform ‘Winterlong’ — the track first released on his ’77 best of collection Decade.

Sunday night at the Hammersmith Apollo also brought more songbook rarities, with Young finally playing Harvest‘s ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ and finishing up with an incredibly surprising ‘The Sultan’ — a single from Young’s school band The Squires, recorded in his pre-Buffalo Springfield days.

Neil Young’s UK dates continue tomorrow (March 11) with two nights at Machester’s Apollo, before returning to London for a final two shows this week (March 14 and 15).

We will be publishing a review straight from Manchester first thing on Wednesday morning, so come back to uncut.co.uk for more Neil.

See Uncut’s reviews of previous UK shows here:

Damien Love’s review of the first UK date at Edinburgh Playhouse / John Mulvey’s review of the London Hammersmith Apollo First Night show / and UNCUT editor Allan Jones’ review of London Hammersmith Apollo Second Night.

If you were at any of the shows use the comments button beneath the reviews to let us know what you thought… and if you’re going to any of the remaining London or Manchester shows, what do you want to see unearthed from the legendary singer’s songbook?

Saturday’s (March 8) setlist was:

From Hank To Hendrix

Ambulance Blues

Sad Movies

A Man Needs A Maid

Flying On The Ground Is Wrong

On The Way Home

Harvest

Journey Through The Past

Love In Mind

Mellow My Mind

Love Art Blues

Love Is A Rose

Heart Of Gold

Old Man



Mr. Soul

Dirty Old Man

Spirit Road

Down By The River

Hey Hey, My My

Too Far Gone

Oh, Lonesome Me

Winterlong

Powderfinger

No Hidden Path



Roll Another Number

Sunday’s (March 9) set list was:

From Hank To Hendrix

Ambulance Blues

Sad Movies

A Man Needs A Maid

No One Seems To Know

Harvest

After The Gold Rush

Mexico

Try

Old King

Love Art Blues

Don’t Let It Bring You Down

The Needle And The Damage Done

Heart Of Gold



The Loner

Dirty Old Man

Spirit Road

Down By The River

Hey Hey, My My

Too Far Gone

Oh, Lonesome Me

The Believer

Powderfinger

No Hidden Path



The Sultan

Pic credit: PA Photos