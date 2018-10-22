Neil Young confirms the release of live solo album, Songs For Judy

Out on Nov 30, it was compiled by Cameron Crowe and Joel Bernstein from recordings of Young's 1976 tour

Neil Young has confirmed the release of live album Songs For Judy, compiled by Cameron Crowe and Joel Bernstein from recordings of Young’s solo acoustic sets during his 1976 tour with Crazy Horse.

It’s out on November 30 (CD/digital), with a vinyl release to follow on December. Pre-order it here.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

In a post on Neil Young Archives, Bernstein describes how he made a cassette recording of each show from a feed of the PA mix by Young’s in-house engineer Tim Mulligan. After the tour, he and Crowe convened to select the best performance of each song before cutting it to reel-to-reel and back to cassette, of which only three copies were made. One of those was lost, ending up as a famous bootleg known at ‘The Joel Bernstein Tape’. Mulligan and John Hanlon have now properly mastered these recordings for the 23-track Songs For Judy.

Intriguingly, at the end of the post, Bernstein reveals that he also taped the Crazy Horse sets from the same tour. “Let’s start the electric-set compilation…” he writes.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s latest boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.