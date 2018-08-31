Mott The Hoople announce Mental Train (The Best Of The Island Years 1969-1971)

Hear an unreleased instrumental version of "Rock And Roll Queen"

Mott The Hoople have announced details of a new 6-CD box set, Mental Train (The Best Of The Island Years 1969-1971).

The set features everything the band ever recorded (previously unheard and unreleased tracks too) between 1969 and ’71.

It is released on November 2 via UMC. Here’s the previously unreleased “Rock And Roll Queen (Kitchen Sink Instrumental” from the album.

You can pre-order the set by clicking here. Aside from all of their albums from the period, the set also includes bonus material plus BBC sessions and live concerts.

CD1 – MOTT THE HOOPLE

You Really Got Me

At the Crossroads

Laugh at Me

Backsliding Fearlessly

Rock and Roll Queen

Rabbit Foot and Toby Time

Half Moon Bay

Wrath and Wroll

Bonus Tracks

If Your Heart Lay with the Rebel (Would You Cheer the Underdog?) (Instrumental Take 2)

Rock and Roll Queen (Single A side)

Road to Birmingham (Single B side)

Road to Birmingham (Guy Steven’s Mix)

You Really Got Me (Complete take)

You Really Got Me (Vocal mix)

Rock and Roll Queen (Guy Steven’s Mono Mix)

Rock and Roll Queen (Kitchen Sink Instrumental)

Little Christine (2 Miles)

CD2 – MAD SHADOWS

Originally released September 1970 – Island Records ILPS 9119

Thunderbuck Ram

No Wheels to Ride

You Are One of Us

Walking with a Mountain

I Can Feel

Threads of Iron

When My Mind’s Gone

Bonus Tracks

Thunderbuck Ram (BBC Session)

Thunderbuck Ram (Original Take with Organ)

No Wheels to Ride (Demo)

Moonbus (Baby’s Got a Down on Me)

The Hunchback Fish (Vocal Rehearsal)

You Are One of Us (Take 9)

Going Home (2 Miles)

Keep A-Knockin’ (Studio version)

CD3 – WILDLIFE

Whiskey Women

Angel of Eighth Avenue

Wrong Side of the River

Waterlow

Lay Down

It Must Be Love

The Original Mixed Up Kid

Home Is Where I Want to Be

Keep A-Knockin’ (Live)

Bonus Tracks

Midnight Lady (Single A side)

The Debt (Single B side)

Downtown (Single A side)

Brain Haulage (Whiskey Woman)

Growing Man Blues (Take 10)

Long Red (Demo)

The Ballad of Billy Joe

Lay Down (Take 8)

CD4 – BRAIN CAPERS

Death May Be Your Santa Claus

Your Own Backyard

Darkness, Darkness

The Journey

Sweet Angeline

Second Love

The Moon Upstairs

The Wheel of the Quivering Meat Conception

Bonus Tracks

Mental Train (The Moon Upstairs)

How Long? (Death May Your Santa Claus)

Darkness, Darkness

Your Own Backyard (Complete Take)

Where Do You All Come From (Backing Track)

One of the Boys (Take 2)

Movin’ On (2 Miles)

Black Scorpio (Mommas Little Jewel)

CD5 – THE BALLADS OF MOTT THE HOOPLE

Unheard and unreleased music from the Island archive

Like a Rolling Stone (Fragment)

No Wheels to Ride (1st House)

Angel Of 8th Avenue (Tape 816)

The Journey

Blue Broken Tears (Tape 816)

Black Hills (Full Ralph’s Version)

Can You Sing the Song That I Sing (Full Take)

Till I’m Gone (2 Miles)

The Original Mixed Up Kid (BBC Session)

Ill Wind Blowing (2 Miles)

I’m A River (Vocal Rehearsal)

Ride on The Sun (Sea Diver) (2 Miles)

CD6 – IT’S LIVE AND LIVE ONLY

– Tracks 1 – 7: Fairfield Hall, Croydon, 13 September 1970

– Tracks 8 to 12: Paris Theatre, London, BBC Radio One, In Concert, 30 December 1971

Rock and Roll Queen

Ohio

No Wheels to Ride / Hey Jude

Thunderbuck Ram

Keep A-Knockin’

You Really Got Me

The Moon Upstairs

Whiskey Women

Your Own Backyard

Darkness, Darkness

The Journey

Death May Be Your Santa Claus

