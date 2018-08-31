Mott The Hoople announce Mental Train (The Best Of The Island Years 1969-1971)

Hear an unreleased instrumental version of "Rock And Roll Queen"
Mott The Hoople have announced details of a new 6-CD box set, Mental Train (The Best Of The Island Years 1969-1971).
The set features everything the band ever recorded (previously unheard and unreleased tracks too) between 1969 and ’71.
It is released on November 2 via UMC. Here’s the previously unreleased “Rock And Roll Queen (Kitchen Sink Instrumental” from the album.
You can pre-order the set by clicking here. Aside from all of their albums from the period, the set also includes bonus material plus BBC sessions and live concerts.
CD1 – MOTT THE HOOPLE
You Really Got Me
At the Crossroads
Laugh at Me
Backsliding Fearlessly
Rock and Roll Queen
Rabbit Foot and Toby Time
Half Moon Bay
Wrath and Wroll
Bonus Tracks
If Your Heart Lay with the Rebel (Would You Cheer the Underdog?) (Instrumental Take 2)
Rock and Roll Queen (Single A side)
Road to Birmingham (Single B side)
Road to Birmingham (Guy Steven’s Mix)
You Really Got Me (Complete take)
You Really Got Me (Vocal mix)
Rock and Roll Queen (Guy Steven’s Mono Mix)
Rock and Roll Queen (Kitchen Sink Instrumental)
Little Christine (2 Miles)
CD2 – MAD SHADOWS
Originally released September 1970 – Island Records ILPS 9119
Thunderbuck Ram
No Wheels to Ride
You Are One of Us
Walking with a Mountain
I Can Feel
Threads of Iron
When My Mind’s Gone
Bonus Tracks
Thunderbuck Ram (BBC Session)
Thunderbuck Ram (Original Take with Organ)
No Wheels to Ride (Demo)
Moonbus (Baby’s Got a Down on Me)
The Hunchback Fish (Vocal Rehearsal)
You Are One of Us (Take 9)
Going Home (2 Miles)
Keep A-Knockin’ (Studio version)
CD3 – WILDLIFE
Whiskey Women
Angel of Eighth Avenue
Wrong Side of the River
Waterlow
Lay Down
It Must Be Love
The Original Mixed Up Kid
Home Is Where I Want to Be
Keep A-Knockin’ (Live)
Bonus Tracks
Midnight Lady (Single A side)
The Debt (Single B side)
Downtown (Single A side)
Brain Haulage (Whiskey Woman)
Growing Man Blues (Take 10)
Long Red (Demo)
The Ballad of Billy Joe
Lay Down (Take 8)
CD4 – BRAIN CAPERS
Death May Be Your Santa Claus
Your Own Backyard
Darkness, Darkness
The Journey
Sweet Angeline
Second Love
The Moon Upstairs
The Wheel of the Quivering Meat Conception
Bonus Tracks
Mental Train (The Moon Upstairs)
How Long? (Death May Your Santa Claus)
Darkness, Darkness
Your Own Backyard (Complete Take)
Where Do You All Come From (Backing Track)
One of the Boys (Take 2)
Movin’ On (2 Miles)
Black Scorpio (Mommas Little Jewel)
CD5 – THE BALLADS OF MOTT THE HOOPLE
Unheard and unreleased music from the Island archive
Like a Rolling Stone (Fragment)
No Wheels to Ride (1st House)
Angel Of 8th Avenue (Tape 816)
The Journey
Blue Broken Tears (Tape 816)
Black Hills (Full Ralph’s Version)
Can You Sing the Song That I Sing (Full Take)
Till I’m Gone (2 Miles)
The Original Mixed Up Kid (BBC Session)
Ill Wind Blowing (2 Miles)
I’m A River (Vocal Rehearsal)
Ride on The Sun (Sea Diver) (2 Miles)
CD6 – IT’S LIVE AND LIVE ONLY
– Tracks 1 – 7: Fairfield Hall, Croydon, 13 September 1970
– Tracks 8 to 12: Paris Theatre, London, BBC Radio One, In Concert, 30 December 1971
Rock and Roll Queen
Ohio
No Wheels to Ride / Hey Jude
Thunderbuck Ram
Keep A-Knockin’
You Really Got Me
The Moon Upstairs
Whiskey Women
Your Own Backyard
Darkness, Darkness
The Journey
Death May Be Your Santa Claus
