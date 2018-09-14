Mick Jagger and Jerry Lee Lewis pictured together at Sun Studios

It's not yet known if the pair are working on music together

Mick Jagger and Jerry Lee Lewis were photographed together at Sun Studios in Memphis yesterday (September 13).

Jagger tweeted a second picture of himself stood beneath Sun’s famous neon sign, but didn’t mention if he was there to record or simply as a visitor.

One Jagger collaboration to definitely happen is his guest spot with Buddy Guy on the latter’s cover of “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”. It appears on an album called Chicago Plays The Stones – released today – which features Chicago blues musicians covering Rolling Stones songs. Keith Richards also features, guesting with Jimmy Burns on a version of “Beast Of Burden”. Read more about the album here.

