The second wave of names added the bill for 2025’s End Of The Road festival includes The National’s Matt Berninger (playing a solo set), dreampop cellist Mabe Fratti and Saharan guitar legend Bombino.

The festival provides an opportunity to see plenty of artists recently championed in the pages of Uncut, including Bridget Hayden And The Apparitions, former Girls frontman Christopher Owens, mystical Cornish singer-songwriter Daisy Rickman, Ezra Feinberg, Florist, Jim Ghedi and Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band.

There are also appearances from long-time favourites such as Jake Xerxes Fussell, Six Organs Of Admittance, Diiv, Vieux Farka Touré, Jennifer Castle and Tucker Zimmerman, while folk collective Broadside Hacks will present a special tribute to The Incredible String Band.

End Of The Road takes place at Larmer Tree Gardens in Wiltshire/Dorset on August 28-31. See the expanded line-up on the poster below and grab your tickets here.