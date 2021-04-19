Subscribe
Madness announce London Palladium livestream

An evening of music, drama and comedy, scripted by Charlie Higson

By Sam Richards
Photo: © Martin Parr/MAGNUM PHOTOS

Madness have revealed details of a livestreamed show taking place at the London Palladium on May 14.

Madness & Charlie Higson In ‘The Get Up!’ is billed as an evening of music, drama and comedy. It will include a full live set from the band in which they’ll premiere some brand new songs alongside Madness classics.

Watch a trailer below:

Tickets for Madness & Charlie Higson In ‘The Get Up!’ go on sale at 9am on Friday (April 23) from here.

Madness also star in a three-part docuseries about their early years, Before We Was We, coming to BT TV on May 1. Watch a trailer for that below:

