Lynyrd Skynyrd announce European ‘farewell tour’ dates

The Southern rockers will play four UK shows in June, supported by Status Quo

Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced dates for the European leg of their Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

The Southern rockers – comprising original member Gary Rossington with Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn – will play four UK shows in June, supported by Status Quo.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

See the full list of European tourdates below:

June 17, 2019 Erfurt, Germany Messehalle^

June 18, 2019 Berlin, Germany Max Schmelinghalle^

June 19, 2019 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle^

June 21, 2019 Dessel, Belgium Grasspop Metal Mtg

June 22, 2019 Hinwil, Switzerland Rock the Ring

June 26, 2019 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro Arena*

June 27, 2019 Manchester, UK Arena*

June 29, 2019 London, UK Wembley Arena*

June 30, 2019 Birmingham, UK Genting Arena*

*Features Special Guest Status Quo

^Featured Special Guest Blackberry Smoke

Tickets go on sale on Friday (November 9) from here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s latest boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.