Lucy Dacus shares new single “VBS” with stunning animated video

Lucy Dacus has shared “VBS”, the third single from forthcoming album Home Video ahead of its arrival next month.

Short for “vacation bible school” – which Dacus attended many of as a child – “VBS” was written after Dacus saw a sign advertising a “wholesome church camp for kids” as she made her way to Nashville to record her new album.

She explained: “I thought about my first boyfriend, who I met at VBS, the resident bad boy who loved Slayer and weed more than Jesus. I took it upon myself to save him, and make him stop doing drugs (with an exception for snorting nutmeg). God, I was so lame.”

“VBS” arrives alongside a gorgeous animated video courtesy of Dacus’ longtime collaborator and Home Video visual director Marin Leong. Watch that below:

“A lot of the album examines navigation of self and how it evolves, and Lucy and I have often talked about bodies, the part they play in our ideation of self, and both connection and disconnection to them,” Leong said in a statement.

“We arrived at this world where her physical self is being distorted by the landscape that she’s present in, both in a beautiful and slightly uncanny way. One of the reasons I find animation and music compelling is the freedom in world building, the ability to translate story and tone, and synthesise it into a visual landscape using imagery that isn’t necessarily rooted in reality.”

Dacus announced Home Video last month alongside the single “Hot & Heavy”, preceded by live favourite “Thumbs” in March. The album will follow 2018’s Historian, and is set for a June 25 release.

Recorded with friends and collaborators Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore and Jake Finch, the record is also set to include two songs featuring backing vocals from Dacus’ boygenius bandmates, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.