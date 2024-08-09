Listen to “Intro To Coyote / Coyote” live in 1975 from Joni Mitchell’s upcoming Archives set

The next volume of Joni Mitchell‘s archives series is coming on October 4 from Rhino. Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976 – 1980) covers her run of albums including Hejira, Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter, Mingus and the live set, Shadows and Light.

You can hear “Intro To Coyote / Coyote” recorded at The Forum, Montreal, QC, Canada, December 4 1975 below.

The set arrives on 6CD and Digital formats and a 4LP highlights edition.

You can make your way through the tracklisting below…

6 DISC TRACKLISTING

Disc One:

Rolling Thunder Revue

Live In Niagara Falls

Convention Center, Niagara Falls, NY, November 15, 1975

Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal

Jericho

Live at Harvard Square Theater

Cambridge, MA, November 20, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan

Introduction – Bob Neuwirth Edith and the Kingpin Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, November 21, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

Introduction – Bob Neuwirth Harry’s House

Live in Bangor

Bangor, ME, November 27, 1975

Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal

A Case of You

Gordon Lightfoot’s House

Toronto, ON, Canada, November 30, 1975

Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal

Woman of Heart and Mind

Live at Montreal Forum

Montreal, QC, Canada, December 4, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan

Introduction – Bob Neuwirth Intro to Coyote Coyote

1976 Tour of the United States

Recorded by Stanley Johnston from PA mixes by Brian Jonathan

(Courtesy of the estate of Stanley Tajima Johnston)

Live in Madison

Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, February 29, 1976

Help Me

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

Love or Money Free Man in Paris For The Roses Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire Big Yellow Taxi Shades of Scarlett Conquering

Live at Nassau Coliseum

Uniondale, NY, February 20, 1976

For Free

Disc Two:

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

Intro to Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter

Live in Madison

Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, February 29, 1976

Just Like This Train

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

Shadows and Light In France They Kiss on Main Street

Live at Duke University

Cameron Stadium, Durham, NC, February 7, 1976

Traveling (Hejira)

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

Edith and the Kingpin Talk To Me Harry’s House/Centerpiece Intro to Furry Sings the Blues Furry Sings The Blues Trouble Child Rainy Night House

Live at Duke University

Cameron Stadium, Durham, NC, February 7, 1976

Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

Raised on Robbery The Jungle Line Twisted

Disc Three:

Hejira Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, March 1976

Recorded by Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

Furry Sings The Blues Traveling (Hejira) Dreamland Talk To Me Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter Black Crow Amelia Blue Motel Room A Strange Boy

Rolling Thunder Revue

Tarrant County Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX, May 16, 1976

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Engineered by

Don Meehan; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

Black Cow Intro to Song For Sharon Song For Sharon

Hejira Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1976

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

Refuge of the Roads (Early Mix with Horns) Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Early Rough Mix)

Disc Four:

Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

“Save Magic” (Paprika Plains Embryonic Version) Otis and Marlena (Early Rough Mix)

Mingus Sessions

Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon

Sweet Sucker Dance (Vocals & Drums Version – Take 5) A Chair in the Sky (Early Alternate Version – Take 6) Sweet Sucker Dance (Early Alternate Version)

Live at Bread & Roses Festival

Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, September 2 & 3, 1978

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

Introduction The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines Intro to A Chair In The Sky A Chair In The Sky Intro to Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Intro to The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey

Mingus Early Alternate Version

Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY and A&M Studios,

Hollywood, CA, 1978 & 1979

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon

A Good Suit and A Good Haircut God Must Be A Boogie Man Solo for Old Fat Girl’s Soul The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines

Disc Five:

Sue and the Holy River

Mingus Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1979

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey

Live at May 6 Coalition Rally Against Nuclear Power

National Mall, Washington, D.C., May 6, 1979

Introduction – Graham Nash Big Yellow Taxi

1979 Tour Rehearsals

SIR Rehearsal Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Recorded by Joel Bernstein

Jericho Help Me

1979 Tour of the United States

Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium

Queens, NY, August 25, 1979

Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne

Big Yellow Taxi Just Like This Train In France They Kiss On Main Street Coyote Edith and The Kingpin Free Man In Paris Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Jaco’s Solo/ Third Stone From The Sun The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines

Disc Six:

Amelia Pat’s Solo Hejira Don’s Solo Dreamland Black Crow Furry Sings The Blues Intro to God Must Be A Boogie Man God Must Be A Boogie Man Raised On Robbery Shadows and Light The Last Time I Saw Richard Why Do Fools Fall In Love

Live in Philadelphia

Robin Hood Dell West, Philadelphia, PA, August 28, 1979

Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne

Woodstock

Live at Greek Theatre

Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 1979

Recorded by Andy Johns & Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

Intro to A Chair In The Sky A Chair In The Sky

4LP Highlights Tracklisting

Side One:

Rolling Thunder Revue

Live at Harvard Square Theater

Cambridge, MA, November 20, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan

Introduction – Bob Neuwirth Edith and the Kingpin Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, November 21, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

Introduction – Bob Neuwirth Harry’s House

Live in Bangor

Bangor, ME, November 27, 1975

Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal

A Case of You

Side Two:

Live at Montreal Forum

Montreal, QC, Canada, December 4, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan

Intro to Coyote Coyote

1976 Tour of the United States

Recorded by Stanley Johnston from PA mixes by Brian Jonathan

(Courtesy of the estate of Stanley Tajima Johnston)

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

Free Man In Paris Shades of Scarlett Conquering

Live at Nassau Coliseum

Uniondale, NY, February 20, 1976

For Free

Side Three:

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

Shadows and Light In France They Kiss On Main Street Intro to Furry Sings The Blues Furry Sings The Blues

Hejira Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, March 1976

Recorded by Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

Traveling (Hejira)

Side Four:

Black Crow Amelia

Rolling Thunder Revue

Tarrant County Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX, May 16, 1976

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Engineered by

Don Meehan; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

Intro to Song For Sharon Song For Sharon

Side Five:

Hejira Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1976

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

Refuge of the Roads (Early Mix with Horns) Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Early Rough Mix)

Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

Otis and Marlena (Early Rough Mix)

Mingus Sessions

Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon

Sweet Sucker Dance (Vocals & Drums Version – Take 5)

Side Six:

Live at Bread & Roses Festival

Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, September 2 & 3, 1978

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

Introduction The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines Intro to Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Goodbye Pork Pie Hat Intro to The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey

Mingus Early Alternate Version

Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY and A&M Studios,

Hollywood, CA, 1978 & 1979

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon

15. God Must Be A Boogie Man

Side Seven:

Sue and The Holy River

1979 Tour Rehearsals

SIR Rehearsal Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Recorded by Joel Bernstein

Jericho Help Me

1979 Tour of the United States

Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium

Queens, NY, August 25, 1979

Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne

Big Yellow Taxi Just Like This Train Raised On Robbery

Side Eight:

The Last Time I Saw Richard

Live at Greek Theatre

Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 1979

Recorded by Andy Johns & Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

Intro to A Chair In The Sky A Chair In The Sky

