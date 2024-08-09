Listen to “Intro To Coyote / Coyote” live in 1975 from Joni Mitchell’s upcoming Archives set

The next volume of Joni Mitchell‘s archives series is coming on October 4 from Rhino. Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976 – 1980) covers her run of albums including Hejira, Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter, Mingus and the live set, Shadows and Light.
You can hear “Intro To Coyote / Coyote” recorded at The Forum, Montreal, QC, Canada, December 4 1975 below.
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE
The set arrives on 6CD and Digital formats and a 4LP highlights edition.
You can make your way through the tracklisting below…
6 DISC TRACKLISTING
Disc One:
Rolling Thunder Revue
Live In Niagara Falls
Convention Center, Niagara Falls, NY, November 15, 1975
Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal
- Jericho
Live at Harvard Square Theater
Cambridge, MA, November 20, 1975
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan
- Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
- Edith and the Kingpin
- Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, November 21, 1975
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
- Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
- Harry’s House
Live in Bangor
Bangor, ME, November 27, 1975
Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal
- A Case of You
Gordon Lightfoot’s House
Toronto, ON, Canada, November 30, 1975
Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal
- Woman of Heart and Mind
Live at Montreal Forum
Montreal, QC, Canada, December 4, 1975
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan
- Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
- Intro to Coyote
- Coyote
1976 Tour of the United States
Recorded by Stanley Johnston from PA mixes by Brian Jonathan
(Courtesy of the estate of Stanley Tajima Johnston)
Live in Madison
Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, February 29, 1976
- Help Me
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
- Love or Money
- Free Man in Paris
- For The Roses
- Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire
- Big Yellow Taxi
- Shades of Scarlett Conquering
Live at Nassau Coliseum
Uniondale, NY, February 20, 1976
- For Free
Disc Two:
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
- Intro to Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter
- Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter
Live in Madison
Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, February 29, 1976
- Just Like This Train
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
- Shadows and Light
- In France They Kiss on Main Street
Live at Duke University
Cameron Stadium, Durham, NC, February 7, 1976
- Traveling (Hejira)
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
- Edith and the Kingpin
- Talk To Me
- Harry’s House/Centerpiece
- Intro to Furry Sings the Blues
- Furry Sings The Blues
- Trouble Child
- Rainy Night House
Live at Duke University
Cameron Stadium, Durham, NC, February 7, 1976
- Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
- Raised on Robbery
- The Jungle Line
- Twisted
Disc Three:
Hejira Demos
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, March 1976
Recorded by Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
- Furry Sings The Blues
- Traveling (Hejira)
- Dreamland
- Talk To Me
- Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter
- Black Crow
- Amelia
- Blue Motel Room
- A Strange Boy
Rolling Thunder Revue
Tarrant County Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX, May 16, 1976
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Engineered by
Don Meehan; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
- Black Cow
- Intro to Song For Sharon
- Song For Sharon
Hejira Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1976
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy
- Refuge of the Roads (Early Mix with Horns)
- Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Early Rough Mix)
Disc Four:
Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy
- “Save Magic” (Paprika Plains Embryonic Version)
- Otis and Marlena (Early Rough Mix)
Mingus Sessions
Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon
- Sweet Sucker Dance (Vocals & Drums Version – Take 5)
- A Chair in the Sky (Early Alternate Version – Take 6)
- Sweet Sucker Dance (Early Alternate Version)
Live at Bread & Roses Festival
Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, September 2 & 3, 1978
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy
- Introduction
- The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
- Intro to A Chair In The Sky
- A Chair In The Sky
- Intro to Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
- Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
- Intro to The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey
- The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey
Mingus Early Alternate Version
Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY and A&M Studios,
Hollywood, CA, 1978 & 1979
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon
- A Good Suit and A Good Haircut
- God Must Be A Boogie Man
- Solo for Old Fat Girl’s Soul
- The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
Disc Five:
- Sue and the Holy River
Mingus Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1979
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy
- The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey
Live at May 6 Coalition Rally Against Nuclear Power
National Mall, Washington, D.C., May 6, 1979
- Introduction – Graham Nash
- Big Yellow Taxi
1979 Tour Rehearsals
SIR Rehearsal Studios, Los Angeles, CA
Recorded by Joel Bernstein
- Jericho
- Help Me
1979 Tour of the United States
Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium
Queens, NY, August 25, 1979
Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne
- Big Yellow Taxi
- Just Like This Train
- In France They Kiss On Main Street
- Coyote
- Edith and The Kingpin
- Free Man In Paris
- Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
- Jaco’s Solo/ Third Stone From The Sun
- The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
Disc Six:
- Amelia
- Pat’s Solo
- Hejira
- Don’s Solo
- Dreamland
- Black Crow
- Furry Sings The Blues
- Intro to God Must Be A Boogie Man
- God Must Be A Boogie Man
- Raised On Robbery
- Shadows and Light
- The Last Time I Saw Richard
- Why Do Fools Fall In Love
Live in Philadelphia
Robin Hood Dell West, Philadelphia, PA, August 28, 1979
Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne
- Woodstock
Live at Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 1979
Recorded by Andy Johns & Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
- Intro to A Chair In The Sky
- A Chair In The Sky
4LP Highlights Tracklisting
Side One:
Rolling Thunder Revue
Live at Harvard Square Theater
Cambridge, MA, November 20, 1975
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan
- Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
- Edith and the Kingpin
- Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, November 21, 1975
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
- Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
- Harry’s House
Live in Bangor
Bangor, ME, November 27, 1975
Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal
- A Case of You
Side Two:
Live at Montreal Forum
Montreal, QC, Canada, December 4, 1975
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan
- Intro to Coyote
- Coyote
1976 Tour of the United States
Recorded by Stanley Johnston from PA mixes by Brian Jonathan
(Courtesy of the estate of Stanley Tajima Johnston)
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
- Free Man In Paris
- Shades of Scarlett Conquering
Live at Nassau Coliseum
Uniondale, NY, February 20, 1976
- For Free
Side Three:
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
- Shadows and Light
- In France They Kiss On Main Street
- Intro to Furry Sings The Blues
- Furry Sings The Blues
Hejira Demos
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, March 1976
Recorded by Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
- Traveling (Hejira)
Side Four:
- Black Crow
- Amelia
Rolling Thunder Revue
Tarrant County Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX, May 16, 1976
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Engineered by
Don Meehan; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
- Intro to Song For Sharon
- Song For Sharon
Side Five:
Hejira Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1976
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy
- Refuge of the Roads (Early Mix with Horns)
- Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Early Rough Mix)
Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy
- Otis and Marlena (Early Rough Mix)
Mingus Sessions
Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon
- Sweet Sucker Dance (Vocals & Drums Version – Take 5)
Side Six:
Live at Bread & Roses Festival
Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, September 2 & 3, 1978
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy
- Introduction
- The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
- Intro to Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
- Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
- Intro to The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey
- The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey
Mingus Early Alternate Version
Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY and A&M Studios,
Hollywood, CA, 1978 & 1979
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon
15. God Must Be A Boogie Man
Side Seven:
- Sue and The Holy River
1979 Tour Rehearsals
SIR Rehearsal Studios, Los Angeles, CA
Recorded by Joel Bernstein
- Jericho
- Help Me
1979 Tour of the United States
Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium
Queens, NY, August 25, 1979
Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne
- Big Yellow Taxi
- Just Like This Train
- Raised On Robbery
Side Eight:
- The Last Time I Saw Richard
Live at Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 1979
Recorded by Andy Johns & Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
- Intro to A Chair In The Sky
- A Chair In The Sky
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.