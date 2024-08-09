Subscribe
News

Listen to “Intro To Coyote / Coyote” live in 1975 from Joni Mitchell’s upcoming Archives set

It's from Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976 - 1980)

By Michael Bonner

Trending Now

Pre-order Archives 4 here

The next volume of Joni Mitchell‘s archives series is coming on October 4 from Rhino. Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976 – 1980) covers her run of albums including Hejira, Don Juan’s Reckless DaughterMingus and the live set, Shadows and Light.

You can hear “Intro To Coyote / Coyote” recorded at The Forum, Montreal, QC, Canada, December 4 1975 below.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

Advertisement

The set arrives on 6CD and Digital formats and a 4LP highlights edition.

You can make your way through the tracklisting below…

6 DISC TRACKLISTING

Advertisement

Disc One:

Rolling Thunder Revue

Live In Niagara Falls

Convention Center, Niagara Falls, NY, November 15, 1975

Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal

  1. Jericho

Live at Harvard Square Theater

Cambridge, MA, November 20, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan

  1. Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
  2. Edith and the Kingpin
  3. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, November 21, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

  1. Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
  2. Harry’s House

Live in Bangor

Bangor, ME, November 27, 1975

Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal

  1. A Case of You

Gordon Lightfoot’s House

Toronto, ON, Canada, November 30, 1975

Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal

  1. Woman of Heart and Mind

Live at Montreal Forum

Montreal, QC, Canada, December 4, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan

  1. Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
  2. Intro to Coyote
  3. Coyote

1976 Tour of the United States

Recorded by Stanley Johnston from PA mixes by Brian Jonathan

(Courtesy of the estate of Stanley Tajima Johnston)

Live in Madison

Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, February 29, 1976

  1. Help Me

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

  1. Love or Money
  2. Free Man in Paris
  3. For The Roses
  4. Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire
  5. Big Yellow Taxi
  6. Shades of Scarlett Conquering

Live at Nassau Coliseum

Uniondale, NY, February 20, 1976

  1. For Free

Disc Two:

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

  1. Intro to Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter
  2. Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter

Live in Madison

Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, February 29, 1976

  1. Just Like This Train

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

  1. Shadows and Light
  2. In France They Kiss on Main Street

Live at Duke University

Cameron Stadium, Durham, NC, February 7, 1976

  1. Traveling (Hejira)

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

  1. Edith and the Kingpin
  2. Talk To Me
  3. Harry’s House/Centerpiece
  4. Intro to Furry Sings the Blues
  5. Furry Sings The Blues
  6. Trouble Child
  7. Rainy Night House

Live at Duke University

Cameron Stadium, Durham, NC, February 7, 1976

  1. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

  1. Raised on Robbery
  2. The Jungle Line
  3. Twisted

Disc Three:

Hejira Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, March 1976

Recorded by Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

  1. Furry Sings The Blues
  2. Traveling (Hejira)
  3. Dreamland
  4. Talk To Me
  5. Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter
  6. Black Crow
  7. Amelia
  8. Blue Motel Room
  9. A Strange Boy

Rolling Thunder Revue

Tarrant County Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX, May 16, 1976

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Engineered by

Don Meehan; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

  1. Black Cow
  2. Intro to Song For Sharon
  3. Song For Sharon

Hejira Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1976

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

  1. Refuge of the Roads (Early Mix with Horns)
  2. Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Early Rough Mix)

Disc Four:

Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

  1. “Save Magic” (Paprika Plains Embryonic Version)
  2. Otis and Marlena (Early Rough Mix)

Mingus Sessions

Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon

  1. Sweet Sucker Dance (Vocals & Drums Version – Take 5)
  2. A Chair in the Sky (Early Alternate Version – Take 6)
  3. Sweet Sucker Dance (Early Alternate Version)

Live at Bread & Roses Festival

Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, September 2 & 3, 1978

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

  1. Introduction
  2. The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
  3. Intro to A Chair In The Sky
  4. A Chair In The Sky
  5. Intro to Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
  6. Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
  7. Intro to The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey
  8. The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey

Mingus Early Alternate Version

Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY and A&M Studios,

Hollywood, CA, 1978 & 1979

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon

  1. A Good Suit and A Good Haircut
  2. God Must Be A Boogie Man
  3. Solo for Old Fat Girl’s Soul
  4. The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines

Disc Five:

  1. Sue and the Holy River

Mingus Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1979

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

  1. The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey

Live at May 6 Coalition Rally Against Nuclear Power

National Mall, Washington, D.C., May 6, 1979

  1. Introduction – Graham Nash
  2. Big Yellow Taxi

1979 Tour Rehearsals

SIR Rehearsal Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Recorded by Joel Bernstein

  1. Jericho
  2. Help Me

1979 Tour of the United States

Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium

Queens, NY, August 25, 1979

Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne

  1. Big Yellow Taxi
  2. Just Like This Train
  3. In France They Kiss On Main Street
  4. Coyote
  5. Edith and The Kingpin
  6. Free Man In Paris
  7. Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
  8. Jaco’s Solo/ Third Stone From The Sun
  9. The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines

Disc Six:

  1. Amelia
  2. Pat’s Solo
  3. Hejira
  4. Don’s Solo
  5. Dreamland
  6. Black Crow
  7. Furry Sings The Blues
  8. Intro to God Must Be A Boogie Man
  9. God Must Be A Boogie Man
  10. Raised On Robbery
  11. Shadows and Light
  12. The Last Time I Saw Richard
  13. Why Do Fools Fall In Love

Live in Philadelphia

Robin Hood Dell West, Philadelphia, PA, August 28, 1979

Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne

  1. Woodstock

Live at Greek Theatre

Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 1979

Recorded by Andy Johns & Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

  1. Intro to A Chair In The Sky
  2. A Chair In The Sky

4LP Highlights Tracklisting

Side One:

Rolling Thunder Revue

Live at Harvard Square Theater

Cambridge, MA, November 20, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan

  1. Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
  2. Edith and the Kingpin
  3. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, November 21, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

  1. Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
  2. Harry’s House

Live in Bangor

Bangor, ME, November 27, 1975

Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal

  1. A Case of You

Side Two:

Live at Montreal Forum

Montreal, QC, Canada, December 4, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan

  1. Intro to Coyote
  2. Coyote

1976 Tour of the United States

Recorded by Stanley Johnston from PA mixes by Brian Jonathan

(Courtesy of the estate of Stanley Tajima Johnston)

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

  1. Free Man In Paris
  2. Shades of Scarlett Conquering

Live at Nassau Coliseum

Uniondale, NY, February 20, 1976

  1. For Free

Side Three:

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

  1. Shadows and Light
  2. In France They Kiss On Main Street
  3. Intro to Furry Sings The Blues
  4. Furry Sings The Blues

Hejira Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, March 1976

Recorded by Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

  1. Traveling (Hejira)

Side Four:

  1. Black Crow
  2. Amelia

Rolling Thunder Revue

Tarrant County Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX, May 16, 1976

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Engineered by

Don Meehan; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

  1. Intro to Song For Sharon
  2. Song For Sharon

Side Five:

Hejira Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1976

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

  1. Refuge of the Roads (Early Mix with Horns)
  2. Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Early Rough Mix)

Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

  1. Otis and Marlena (Early Rough Mix)

Mingus Sessions

Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon

  1. Sweet Sucker Dance (Vocals & Drums Version – Take 5)

Side Six:

Live at Bread & Roses Festival

Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, September 2 & 3, 1978

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

  1. Introduction
  2. The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
  3. Intro to Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
  4. Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
  5. Intro to The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey
  6. The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey

Mingus Early Alternate Version

Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY and A&M Studios,

Hollywood, CA, 1978 & 1979

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon

    15.    God Must Be A Boogie Man

Side Seven:

  1. Sue and The Holy River

1979 Tour Rehearsals

SIR Rehearsal Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Recorded by Joel Bernstein

  1. Jericho
  2. Help Me

1979 Tour of the United States

Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium

Queens, NY, August 25, 1979

Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne

  1. Big Yellow Taxi
  2. Just Like This Train
  3. Raised On Robbery

Side Eight:

  1. The Last Time I Saw Richard

Live at Greek Theatre

Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 1979

Recorded by Andy Johns & Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

  1. Intro to A Chair In The Sky
  2. A Chair In The Sky

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More