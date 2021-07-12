Listen to a never-before-heard George Harrison track, “Cosmic Empire”

Ahead of the release of a suite of deluxe 50th-anniversary editions of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, a never-before-heard track from the Beatle has been released, entitled “Cosmic Empire”.

Other unreleased tracks, demos and recordings being released as part of these celebrations include “Going Down To Golders Green”, “Dehra Dun”, “Sour Milk Sea”, “Om Hare Om”, “Window Window”, “Beautiful Girl”, “Mother Divine” and “Nowhere To Go”.

The deluxe editions of All Things Must Pass will be released on 6 August. Dhani Harrison said the expanded releases in a statement: “Since the 50th anniversary stereo mix release of the title track to my father’s legendary All Things Must Pass album in 2020, my dear pal Paul Hicks and I have continued to dig through mountains of tapes to restore and present the rest of this newly remixed and expanded edition of the album you now see and hear before you.”

See the official lyric video for “Cosmic Empire” below.

The full tracklisting for the Uber Deluxe edition is below.

Disc 1 (Main Album) (LP tracklist is the same as CD tracklist, split across more discs)

1. “I’d Have You Anytime”

2. “My Sweet Lord”

3. “Wah-Wah”

4. “Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)”

5. “What Is Life”

6. “If Not For You”

7. “Behind That Locked Door”

8. “Let It Down”

9. “Run Of The Mill”

Disc 2 (Main Album)

1. “Beware Of Darkness”

2. “Apple Scruffs”

3. “Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp” (Let It Roll)

4. “Awaiting On You All”

5. “All Things Must Pass”

6. “I Dig Love”

7. “Art Of Dying”

8. “Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)”

9. “Hear Me Lord”

10. “Out Of The Blue” *

11. “It’s Johnny’s Birthday” *

12. “Plug Me In” *

13. “I Remember Jeep” *

14. “Thanks For The Pepperoni” *

* Newly Remastered/Original Mix

Disc 3 (Day 1 Demos – Tuesday 26 May 1970)

1. “All Things Must Pass (Take 1)” †

2. “Behind That Locked Door (Take 2)”

3. “I Live For You (Take 1)”

4. “Apple Scruffs (Take 1)”

5. “What Is Life (Take 3)”

6. “Awaiting On You All (Take 1)” †

7. “Isn’t It A Pity (Take 2)”

8. “I’d Have You Anytime (Take 1)”

9. “I Dig Love (Take 1)”

10. “Going Down To Golders Green (Take 1)”

11. “Dehra Dun (Take 2)”

12. “Om Hare Om (Gopala Krishna) (Take 1)”

13. “Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll) (Take 2)”

14. “My Sweet Lord (Take 1)” †

15. “Sour Milk Sea (Take 1)”

Disc 4 (Day 2 Demos – Wednesday 27 May 1970)

1. “Run Of The Mill (Take 1)” †

2. “Art Of Dying (Take 1)”

3. “Everybody/Nobody (Take 1)”

4. “Wah-Wah (Take 1)”

5. “Window Window (Take 1)”

6. “Beautiful Girl (Take 1)”

7. “Beware Of Darkness (Take 1)”

8. “Let It Down (Take 1)”

9. “Tell Me What Has Happened To You (Take 1)”

10. “Hear Me Lord (Take 1)”

11. “Nowhere To Go (Take 1)”

12. “Cosmic Empire (Take 1)”

13. “Mother Divine (Take 1)”

14. “I Don’t Want To Do It (Take 1)”

15. “If Not For You (Take 1)”

† Previously Released

Disc 5 (Session Outtakes and Jams)

1. “Isn’t It A Pity (Take 14)”

2. “Wah-Wah (Take 1)”

3. “I’d Have You Anytime (Take 5)”

4. “Art Of Dying (Take 1)”

5. “Isn’t It A Pity (Take 27)”

6. “If Not For You (Take 2)”

7. “Wedding Bells (Are Breaking Up That Old Gang Of Mine) (Take 1)”

8. “What Is Life (Take 1)”

9. “Beware Of Darkness (Take 8)”

10. “Hear Me Lord (Take 5)”

11. “Let It Down (Take 1)”

12. “Run Of The Mill (Take 36)”

13. “Down To the River (Rocking Chair Jam) (Take 1)”

14. “Get Back (Take 1)”

15. “Almost 12 Bar Honky Tonk (Take 1)”

16. “It’s Johnny’s Birthday (Take 1)”

17. “Woman Don’t You Cry For Me (Take 5)”

Blu-ray Audio Disc (Main Album Only; Surround, Atmos, Hi-Res)

1. “I’d Have You Anytime”

2. “My Sweet Lord”

3. “Wah-Wah”

4. “Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)”

5. “What Is Life”

6. “If Not For You”

7. “Behind That Locked Door”

8. “Let It Down”

9. “Run Of The Mill”

10. “Beware Of Darkness”

11. “Apple Scruffs”

12. “Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)”

13. “Awaiting On You All”

14. “All Things Must Pass”

15. “I Dig Love”

16. “Art Of Dying”

17. “Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)”

18. “Hear Me Lord”

19. “Out Of The Blue”

20. “It’s Johnny’s Birthday”

21. “Plug Me In”

22. “I Remember Jeep”

23. “Thanks For The Pepperoni”