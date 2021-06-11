50th anniversary of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass celebrated with new special editions

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass this year, a suite of new editions of the album has been announced, including a massive 5CD/8LP Uber Deluxe set.

The anniversary editions – all of which feature outtakes and other extras – have been executive-produced by Harrison’s son Dhani, and feature a new mix of the album by the Grammy-winning Paul Hicks. The releases, ranging from the Uber Deluxe to a standard 2CD version, will arrive on August 6, 2021.

Dhani Harrison said of the origins of the expanded releases: “Since the 50th-anniversary stereo mix release of the title track to my father’s legendary All Things Must Pass album in 2020, my dear pal Paul Hicks and I have continued to dig through mountains of tapes to restore and present the rest of this newly remixed and expanded edition of the album you now see and hear before you.”

The most expansive collection is the Uber Deluxe Edition, which includes a total of 70 tracks, housed on five CDs and eight LPs, as well as a Blu-Ray with a 5.2 mix of the original album.

Alongside the music itself comes an expanded 96-page version of the album’s scrapbook, a second 44-page book chronicling the making of All Things Must Pass, a wooden bookmark made from a felled Oak in Friar Park, a limited-edition illustration by Klaus Voormann, a copy of Paramahansa Yogananda’s Light From The Great Ones, Rudraksha beads contained in individual custom-made boxes, a replica of the original album poster and 1/6th-scale replica figurines of Harrison and the garden gnomes featured on the cover art.

See the album’s trailer and the Uber Deluxe tracklisting below, and find out more at georgeharrison.com.

Disc 1 (Main Album) (LP tracklist is the same as CD tracklist, split across more discs)

1. I’d Have You Anytime

2. My Sweet Lord

3. Wah-Wah

4. Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)

5. What Is Life

6. If Not For You

7. Behind That Locked Door

8. Let It Down

9. Run Of The Mill

Disc 2 (Main Album)

1. Beware Of Darkness

2. Apple Scruffs

3. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

4. Awaiting On You All

5. All Things Must Pass

6. I Dig Love

7. Art Of Dying

8. Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)

9. Hear Me Lord

10. Out Of The Blue *

11. It’s Johnny’s Birthday *

12. Plug Me In *

13. I Remember Jeep *

14. Thanks For The Pepperoni *

* Newly Remastered/Original Mix

Disc 3 (Day 1 Demos – Tuesday May 26, 1970)

1. All Things Must Pass (Take 1) †

2. Behind That Locked Door (Take 2)

3. I Live For You (Take 1)

4. Apple Scruffs (Take 1)

5. What Is Life (Take 3)

6. Awaiting On You All (Take 1) †

7. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 2)

8. I’d Have You Anytime (Take 1)

9. I Dig Love (Take 1)

10. Going Down To Golders Green (Take 1)

11. Dehra Dun (Take 2)

12. Om Hare Om (Gopala Krishna) (Take 1)

13. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll) (Take 2)

14. My Sweet Lord (Take 1) †

15. Sour Milk Sea (Take 1)

Disc 4 (Day 2 Demos – Wednesday May 27, 1970)

1. Run Of The Mill (Take 1) †

2. Art Of Dying (Take 1)

3. Everybody/Nobody (Take 1)

4. Wah-Wah (Take 1)

5. Window Window (Take 1)

6. Beautiful Girl (Take 1)

7. Beware Of Darkness (Take 1)

8. Let It Down (Take 1)

9. Tell Me What Has Happened To You (Take 1)

10. Hear Me Lord (Take 1)

11. Nowhere To Go (Take 1)

12. Cosmic Empire (Take 1)

13. Mother Divine (Take 1)

14. I Don’t Want To Do It (Take 1)

15. If Not For You (Take 1)

† Previously Released

Disc 5 (Session Outtakes and Jams)

1. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 14)

2. Wah-Wah (Take 1)

3. I’d Have You Anytime (Take 5)

4. Art Of Dying (Take 1)

5. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 27)

6. If Not For You (Take 2)

7. Wedding Bells (Are Breaking Up That Old Gang Of Mine) (Take 1)

8. What Is Life (Take 1)

9. Beware Of Darkness (Take 8)

10. Hear Me Lord (Take 5)

11. Let It Down (Take 1)

12. Run Of The Mill (Take 36)

13. Down To the River (Rocking Chair Jam) (Take 1)

14. Get Back (Take 1)

15. Almost 12 Bar Honky Tonk (Take 1)

16. It’s Johnny’s Birthday (Take 1)

17. Woman Don’t You Cry For Me (Take 5)

Blu-ray Audio Disc (Main Album Only; Surround, Atmos, Hi-Res)

