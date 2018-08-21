Listen to three tracks from new indie supergroup, Boygenius

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus have joined forces for an EP and tour in November

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus have formed a new supergroup called Boygenius.

Their debut EP is out on November 9 via Matador. Hear three tracks from it below:

Boygenius came about when the three singer-songwriters booked an American tour together for the autumn, having already formed a strong friendship over the last two years.

“When we met, Lucy and Phoebe and I were in similar places in our lives and our musical endeavors, but also had similar attitudes toward music that engendered an immediate affinity,” Baker explains. “Lucy and Phoebe are incredibly gifted performers, and I am a fan of their art outside of being their friends, but they are also both very wise, discerning and kind people whom I look up to in character as much as in talent.”

“A long time ago, before I even met Phoebe, Julien mentioned that she had a pipe dream of starting a band with both of us,” says Dacus. “Then we booked this tour and decided the time was right.”

“It seemed obvious to record a 7-inch for tour, although many adult men will try to take credit for the idea,” adds Bridgers. “When we got together, we had way more songs than we expected and worked so well together, that we decided to make a full EP.”

The full list of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus tour dates are as follows:

4/11 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

6/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

7/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

8/11 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

10/11 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/11 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

12/11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

13/11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

15/11 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

16/11 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

17/11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

19/11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

20/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

23/11 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

24/11 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

25/11 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

27/11 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

29/11 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

30/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

