Listen to three tracks from new indie supergroup, Boygenius

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus have joined forces for an EP and tour in November
Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus have formed a new supergroup called Boygenius.
Their debut EP is out on November 9 via Matador. Hear three tracks from it below:
Boygenius came about when the three singer-songwriters booked an American tour together for the autumn, having already formed a strong friendship over the last two years.
“When we met, Lucy and Phoebe and I were in similar places in our lives and our musical endeavors, but also had similar attitudes toward music that engendered an immediate affinity,” Baker explains. “Lucy and Phoebe are incredibly gifted performers, and I am a fan of their art outside of being their friends, but they are also both very wise, discerning and kind people whom I look up to in character as much as in talent.”
“A long time ago, before I even met Phoebe, Julien mentioned that she had a pipe dream of starting a band with both of us,” says Dacus. “Then we booked this tour and decided the time was right.”
“It seemed obvious to record a 7-inch for tour, although many adult men will try to take credit for the idea,” adds Bridgers. “When we got together, we had way more songs than we expected and worked so well together, that we decided to make a full EP.”
The full list of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus tour dates are as follows:
4/11 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
6/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
7/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
8/11 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
10/11 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
11/11 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
12/11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
13/11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
15/11 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
16/11 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
17/11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
19/11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
20/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
23/11 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
24/11 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre
25/11 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
27/11 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
29/11 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
30/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
