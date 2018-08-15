Lindsey Buckingham announces Solo Anthology

Plus extensive North American tour starting October 7

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a new ‘best of’ compilation, Solo Anthology, for October 5.

The album collates songs from his various solo albums and film soundtracks, plus his recent collaborative album with Christine McVie and live solo versions of Fleetwood Mac songs “Tusk” and “Go Your Own Way”. It also includes two previously unreleased tracks, “Hunger” and “Ride This Road”.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

Solo Anthology will be released in digital, 3xCD and abridged 1xCD formats on October 5. A 6xLP version will follow on November 23.

Buckingham kicks off an extensive North American tour on October 7 – the same week that his former band Fleetwood Mac embark on their US tour. See the full list of tourdates and pre-order Solo Anthology here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The October 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jimi Hendrix on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Spiritualized, Aretha Franklin, Richard Thompson, Soft Cell, Pink Floyd, Candi Staton, Garcia Peoples, Beach Boys, Mudhoney, Big Red Machine and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Beak>, Low, Christine And The Queens, Marissa Nadler and Eric Bachman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.