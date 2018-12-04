The Lemonheads announce European tour

Plus hear them cover The Bevis Frond's "Old Man Blank"
The Lemonheads have announced a European tour in support of their new covers album Varshons 2, due for release on February 8.
Peruse the full list of tourdates below:
06 Feb: The Academy, Dublin, Ireland
07 Feb: Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland
08 Feb: Elmwood Hall, Belfast, UK
09 Feb: SWG3, Glasgow, UK
11 Feb: Wylam Brewery, Newcastle, UK
12 Feb: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
13 Feb: Leeds University Stylus, Leeds, UK
14 Feb: Junction, Cambridge, UK
15 Feb: O2 Academy 2, Birmingham, UK
17 Feb: Engine Rooms, Southampton, UK
18 Feb: SWX, Bristol, UK
19 Feb: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
21 Feb: Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora, Utrecht, Netherlands
22 Feb: Rotondes, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
23 Feb: Mascotte, Zurich, Switzerland
24 Feb: Locomotiv, Bologna, Italy
26 Feb: Biko, Milan, Italy
27 Feb: Culture Factory, Zagreb, Croatia
28 Feb: Chelsea, Vienna, Austria
01 Mar: Ampere, Munich, Germany
03 Mar: SO36, Berlin, Germany
04 Mar: Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark
05 Mar: Blaa, Oslo, Norway
06 Mar: Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden
08 Mar: Molotow, Hamburg, Germany
09 Mar: Reflektor Club, Liege, Belgium
10 Mar: Gibus Club, Paris, France
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!
Tickets go on sale on Friday (December 7).
Today, the band released a second song from Varshons 2, a cover of The Bevis Frond’s “Old Man Blank”. Hear it below:
Hear another track from Varshons 2 and find out how to pre-order the album here.
Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!
Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The January 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jack White on the cover. Inside, White heads up our Review Of The Year – which also features the best new albums, archive releases, films and books of the last 12 months. Aside from White, there are exclusive interviews with Paul Weller, Elvis Costello, Stephen Malkmus, Courtney Barnett, Low and Mélissa Laveaux. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best music of 2018.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.