The Lemonheads announce European tour

Plus hear them cover The Bevis Frond's "Old Man Blank"

The Lemonheads have announced a European tour in support of their new covers album Varshons 2, due for release on February 8.

Peruse the full list of tourdates below:

06 Feb: The Academy, Dublin, Ireland

07 Feb: Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

08 Feb: Elmwood Hall, Belfast, UK

09 Feb: SWG3, Glasgow, UK

11 Feb: Wylam Brewery, Newcastle, UK

12 Feb: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

13 Feb: Leeds University Stylus, Leeds, UK

14 Feb: Junction, Cambridge, UK

15 Feb: O2 Academy 2, Birmingham, UK

17 Feb: Engine Rooms, Southampton, UK

18 Feb: SWX, Bristol, UK

19 Feb: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

21 Feb: Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora, Utrecht, Netherlands

22 Feb: Rotondes, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

23 Feb: Mascotte, Zurich, Switzerland

24 Feb: Locomotiv, Bologna, Italy

26 Feb: Biko, Milan, Italy

27 Feb: Culture Factory, Zagreb, Croatia

28 Feb: Chelsea, Vienna, Austria

01 Mar: Ampere, Munich, Germany

03 Mar: SO36, Berlin, Germany

04 Mar: Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

05 Mar: Blaa, Oslo, Norway

06 Mar: Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden

08 Mar: Molotow, Hamburg, Germany

09 Mar: Reflektor Club, Liege, Belgium

10 Mar: Gibus Club, Paris, France

Tickets go on sale on Friday (December 7).

Today, the band released a second song from Varshons 2, a cover of The Bevis Frond’s “Old Man Blank”. Hear it below:

Hear another track from Varshons 2 and find out how to pre-order the album here.

