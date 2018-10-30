Hear The Lemonheads’ version of Yo La Tengo’s “Can’t Forget”

It's from the upcoming sequel to their 2009 covers album Varshons

The Lemonheads have announced that their first new album in almost a decade will be a sequel to their 2009 covers album Varshons.

Released on February 8, Varshons 2 includes their interpretations of songs by Nick Cave, The Bevis Frond, Lucinda Williams, Paul Westerberg and John Prine.

Hear their cover of Yo La Tengo’s “Can’t Forget” below:

Varshons 2 will be available on CD, digital, and limited edition banana-scented scratch ‘n’ sniff green or yellow vinyl. Pre-order it here.

