LCD Soundsystem are returning to the UK for an 8-night residency at London O2 Academy Brixton. The run of shows will take place from Thursday, June 12 – Sunday, June 15 and from Thursday, June 19 – Sunday, June 22.

LCD previously played a sold-out six-night residency at O2 Academy Brixton in 2022, followed by last year’s shows at Glastonbury and All Points East.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale at 9:00am on Friday, March 7 and will be available from here.

The dates are:

Thursday, June 12

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

Sunday, June 15 **

Thursday, June 19

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

Sunday, June 22 **

** Sunday shows are early shows and run from 5pm – 9pm.