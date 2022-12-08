Subscribe
News

Lana Del Rey announces new album and single “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

The singer-songwriter shares full details of her ninth studio album

By Damian Jones
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey. Image: Neil Krug

Trending Now

Lana Del Rey has announced her new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and shared the record’s title track.

It comes after the singer-songwriter recently teased her new ninth studio album last week. In a snippet of an interview with HOLA TV, the singer said: “I won’t tell you when it’s coming out, but I can tell you I’m making an announcement about it on the seventh, so what do we have, a week? Seven days? I’m very excited.”

Now, details of her new album have arrived with Del Rey sharing the artwork for the record, which you can view below, and the release of March 10, 2023. Fans can pre-order for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd here.

Advertisement

The singer-songwriter has also shared the title track, which was written by herself and Mike Hermosa. It was produced by Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.

The singer’s last album Blue Banisters was released in October last year. It followed her March 2021 album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Mostly recently, the singer featured on Taylor Swift’s “Snow On The Beach” from the latter’s new album Midnights, which was released last month. Del Rey also covered Father John Misty’s “Buddy’s Rendezvous” in June this year.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More