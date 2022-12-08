Lana Del Rey announces new album and single “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Lana Del Rey has announced her new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and shared the record’s title track.

ORDER NOW: Neil Young is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

It comes after the singer-songwriter recently teased her new ninth studio album last week. In a snippet of an interview with HOLA TV, the singer said: “I won’t tell you when it’s coming out, but I can tell you I’m making an announcement about it on the seventh, so what do we have, a week? Seven days? I’m very excited.”

Now, details of her new album have arrived with Del Rey sharing the artwork for the record, which you can view below, and the release of March 10, 2023. Fans can pre-order for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd here.

Advertisement

The singer-songwriter has also shared the title track, which was written by herself and Mike Hermosa. It was produced by Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.

The singer’s last album Blue Banisters was released in October last year. It followed her March 2021 album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Mostly recently, the singer featured on Taylor Swift’s “Snow On The Beach” from the latter’s new album Midnights, which was released last month. Del Rey also covered Father John Misty’s “Buddy’s Rendezvous” in June this year.