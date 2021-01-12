Subscribe
News

Watch a video for Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”

It's the title track of her new album, out March 19

Sam Richards

Trending Now

BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex

With an exclusive foreword by Tony Visconti
Read more
FeaturesStephen Deusner - 0

When Stevie Wonder toured with The Rolling Stones: “The building was actually vibrating”

The momentous musical summit remembered in the latest Uncut
Read more
FeaturesUncut - 0

Uncut’s Best New Albums Of 2020

Counting down our 50 favourite LPs of the year
Read more
FeaturesUncut - 0

Uncut’s Best Reissues & Compilations Of 2020

Our Top 30 new old releases of the year
Read more

Lana Del Rey has announced that her new album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, will be released by Polydor on March 19.

Watch a video for the title track below:

Advertisement

You can pre-order the album here and check out the artwork and tracklisting below:

01 White Dress
02 Chemtrails Over the Country Club
03 Tulsa Jesus Freak
04 Let Me Love You Like a Woman
05 Wild at Heart
06 Dark But Just a Game
07 Not All Who Wander Are Lost
08 Yosemite
09 Breaking Up Slowly
10 Dance Till We Die
11 For Free

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Presenting the 148-page, Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell. Includes archive features, in-depth reviews of every album, and her top 30 greatest songs....
Publications

Joni Mitchell – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Presenting the 148-page, Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell. Includes archive features, in-depth reviews of every album, and her top 30 greatest songs....
Publications

Joni Mitchell – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More