King Crimson to tour North America in 2021 with the Zappa Band

The Music Is Our Friend tour is slated to kick off in July

By Daniel Seah
King Crimson
Credit: Dean Stockings

King Crimson are planning to hit the road this summer in a North American tour called Music Is Our Friend. They’ll be supported by the Zappa Band on a number of dates.

Music Is Our Friend is set to kick off July 22 in Clearwater, Florida with a show at the Ruth Eckerd Hall, and end on September 11 in Washington DC at The Anthem.

Along the way, the prog-rock legends plan to hit the states of Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, Utah, California, Arizona, New York, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

King Crimson mastermind Robert Fripp will be joined by bassist Tony Levin, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Jakko Jakszyk, multi-instrumentalist Mel Collins and three drummers: Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harris and Jeremy Stacey.

The California Guitar Trio will support King Crimson for the first leg of the tour, while the Zappa Band will join the second.

The Zappa Band comprises singer-guitarist Ray White, multi-instrumentalists Mike Keneally and Robert Martin, bassist Scott Thunes, guitarist Jamie Kime, and drummer Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers.

In a statement announcing the tour, Fripp said: “The Crimson Beast of Terror has woken from its enforced slumbering and is venturing out to stomp flat the psyches of innocents not yet experienced in the hammering onslaught of King Crimson’s uncompromising pounding – bish! bish! bish!”

