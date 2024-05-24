Kim Gordon, Arooj Aftab and Prince Jammy for Le Guess Who? festival

The first names have been revealed for this year’s Le Guess Who? festival, taking place in Utrecht, The Netherlands, on November 7-10.

Guest curators include Arooj Aftab, Bo Ningen, Darkside and Mabe Fratti. They will all perform at the festival, alongside Kim Gordon, Theo Parrish, Meshell Ndegeocello, King Jammy, Wadada Leo Smith, Tropical Fuckstorm, Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto and many other names from across the globe.

Peruse the full line-up announcement here. A limited amount of four-day passes and individual day tickets will go on sale on Tuesday May 28, at 10AM BST here.

