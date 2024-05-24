Subscribe
Kim Gordon, Arooj Aftab and Prince Jammy for Le Guess Who? festival

Guest curators include Bo Ningen, Darkside and Mabe Fratti

By Sam Richards
Photos: Danielle Neu; Pooneh Ghana; David Corio/Redferns

The first names have been revealed for this year’s Le Guess Who? festival, taking place in Utrecht, The Netherlands, on November 7-10.

Guest curators include Arooj Aftab, Bo Ningen, Darkside and Mabe Fratti. They will all perform at the festival, alongside Kim Gordon, Theo Parrish, Meshell Ndegeocello, King Jammy, Wadada Leo Smith, Tropical Fuckstorm, Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto and many other names from across the globe.

Peruse the full line-up announcement here. A limited amount of four-day passes and individual day tickets will go on sale on Tuesday May 28, at 10AM BST here.

You can read a candid, in-depth interview with Arooj Aftab in the brand new issue of Uncut, out today with Joni Mitchell on the cover – order your copy here!

