Kathryn Joseph announces new album For You Who Are The Wronged and UK tour dates

Kathryn Joseph has shared details of her new album For You Who Are The Wronged alongside UK tour dates, a new single and a special one-off show.

The Scottish singer-songwriter follows up 2018’s From When I Wake The Want Is with her third album, which is released on April 22 via Rock Action. Pre-order/pre-add here.

Joseph has her first co-production credit on the new album, which was recorded with producer Lomond Campbell in a converted old school-house over the course of a week. It’s described in press material as being “a statement of abuse observed; its narrative woven with pain’s complexities, futility and stasis”.

Alongside the album announcement Kathryn has shared the new single “What Is Keeping You Alive Makes Me Want To Kill Them For”. Watch the accompanying video below.

For You Who Are The Wronged track list:

01. “What Is Keeping You Alive Makes Me Want To Kill Them For”

02. “The Burning Of Us All”

03. “Only The Sound Of The Sea Would Save Them”

04. “How Well You Are”

05. “Until The Truth Of You”

06. “The Harmed”

07. “Bring To Me Your Open Wounds”

08. “Flesh And Blood”

09. “Of All The Broken”

10. “For You Who Are The Wronged”

11. “Long Gone”

Joseph will head out on a UK tour this spring and autumn in support of her third album. She will also perform a one-off open air show titled “Sea Dreams” alongside musician Anna Phoebe and poet Rachael Allen at The Minack Theatre in Cornwall this May, which is part of 90th anniversary celebrations of the unique shoreside venue.

Tickets for the tour are available from here.

Kathryn Joseph UK tour dates 2022:

APRIL

Saturday 02 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow (w/ The Twilight Sad)

MAY

Wednesday 04 – Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, Belfast

Thursday 05 – The Workman’s Cellar, Dublin

Saturday 07 – Are You Listening? Festival, Reading

Wednesday 11 – St. Pancras Old Church, London

Friday 13 – The Great Escape, Brighton

Tuesday 17 – YES, Manchester

Wednesday 18 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

Friday 20 – The Minack Theatre, Cornwall (w/ Anna Phoebe, and Rachael Allen)

Sunday 29 – Sea Change Festival, Totnes

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday 21 – Eden Court, Inverness

Thursday 22 – Mareel, Shetland

Friday 23 – The Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Saturday 24 – Eastgate Arts Centre, Peebles

OCTOBER

Saturday 15 – St. Luke’s, Glasgow

Joseph’s 2014 debut album Bones You Have Thrown Me And Blood I’ve Spilled won the Scottish Album Of The Year Award in 2015.

Her second album was shortlisted for the same prize in 2019.