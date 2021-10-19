Julien Baker joins Phoebe Bridgers on stage during California show

Julien Baker recently surprised Phoebe Bridgers fans by joining her Boygenius bandmate on stage, where they performed a number of songs together.

Baker was the surprise opener for Bridgers‘ California gig on Saturday night (October 16). To close out her set, Baker performed a cover of Loudon Wainwright III‘s “One Man Guy” with Bridgers. Watch footage of the cover below:

PHOEBE SINGING WITH @julienrbaker A FEW MINUTES AGO!!!!

[via @/commipharb Berkeley October 16, 2021] pic.twitter.com/7qre3iE0FT — Phoebe Bridgers Updates 🕷 (@phoebefakenudes) October 17, 2021

MORE OF PHOEBE SINGING WITH @julienrbaker !!!!

[via @/commipharb Berkeley October 16, 2021] pic.twitter.com/TEPwyq4qig — Phoebe Bridgers Updates 🕷 (@phoebefakenudes) October 17, 2021

Advertisement

“One Man Guy” was also recorded for Loudon‘s son Rufus for his 2001 album Poses.

Later on during Bridgers‘ set, Baker returned to join her for Punisher tracks “Graceland Too” and “I Know The End”. Watch those performances below:

Bridgers released Punisher in June last year through Dead Oceans. Baker, on the other hand, released her third studio album Little Oblivions through Matador earlier this year.