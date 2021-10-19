Subscribe
Julien Baker joins Phoebe Bridgers on stage during California show

The pair performed a cover of Loudon Wainwright III's "One Man Guy" during the concert

By Caleb Triscari
Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers performing at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images.

Julien Baker recently surprised Phoebe Bridgers fans by joining her Boygenius bandmate on stage, where they performed a number of songs together.

Baker was the surprise opener for Bridgers‘ California gig on Saturday night (October 16). To close out her set, Baker performed a cover of Loudon Wainwright III‘s “One Man Guy” with Bridgers. Watch footage of the cover below:

“One Man Guy” was also recorded for Loudon‘s son Rufus for his 2001 album Poses.

Later on during Bridgers‘ set, Baker returned to join her for Punisher tracks “Graceland Too” and “I Know The End”. Watch those performances below:

Bridgers released Punisher in June last year through Dead Oceans. Baker, on the other hand, released her third studio album Little Oblivions through Matador earlier this year.

Originally published on NME
