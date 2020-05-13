Joy Division’s Closer reissued on clear vinyl for 40th anniversary

Joy Division’s second and final album Closer is to be reissued on clear vinyl for its 40th anniversary on July 17.

The same day will also see the reissue of three non-album singles, “Transmission”, “Atmosphere” and “Love Will Tear Us Apart” on 180g 12-inch vinyl with remastered audio. These singles have never been repressed or reissued since Factory Records closed.

Check out the new Closer packaging and watch a teaser video below – and be sure to pick up the next issue of Uncut, out next week, which features the surviving members of Joy Division looking back at the making of “Love Will Tear Us Apart”.

