Joni Mitchell reflects on 50th anniversary of Blue in rare video message

Joni Mitchell has shared a rare video message in which she reflects on the 50th anniversary of her classic album Blue. You can watch it below.

Released in 1971, Mitchell’s fourth studio album is widely regarded as one of the greatest records of all time. It explores various facets of relationships following the iconic musician’s breakup with Graham Nash.

After announcing a new EP of demos and outtakes from the Blue sessions, Mitchell took to her official Twitter account yesterday (June 23) to post “a message for you, from Joni”.

“I’m so pleased with all of the positive attention that Blue is receiving these days,” Mitchell said in the tweeted video. “When it was first released it fell heir to a lot of criticism.

“So 50 years later people finally get it [Laughs], and that pleases me. Thank you.”

Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes) includes demos for “California” and an early version of “A Case Of You” that features different lyrics from those heard on the original album.

There are also two alternate takes on the EP. The first is a version of “River” that adds French horns; the original album version features Mitchell solo on piano. The other alternate take is for “Urge For Going”. Mitchell originally wrote the song in the mid-’60s and often included in her early live sets.

Blue is also due to be reissued as part of a new box set – The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) – on Friday (June 25) to mark its milestone anniversary. Another new collection, called Joni Mitchell Archives Vol.2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), will follow on October 29.