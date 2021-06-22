Joni Mitchell celebrates 50 years of Blue with two new releases

Joni Mitchell has announced two new releases to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her seminal LP Blue, which will turn exactly half a century old today (22 June).

ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut

A statement notes that the two releases offer “different perspectives on one of the greatest albums ever made and the inspired period of creativity that made it possible”.

The first, Blue 50 (Demos And Outtakes), is a digital EP that features five unreleased recordings from the making of Blue. Its cover features the original Blue colour treatment applied to a previously unseen alternate photo of Mitchell, taken by Tim Considine at the same show as the original’s cover. Take a look below.

Advertisement

Blue 50 (Demos And Outtakes) notably includes early versions of “California” and “A Case Of You”, the latter having different lyrics to the final that was released on Blue. Also featured on Blue 50 (Demos And Outtakes) is a version of “River” with French horns, rather than the solo vocal/piano performance heard on the final album, as well as a version of “Urge For Going” with strings.

Blue 50 (Demos And Outtakes) is out now – you can listen below.

The second release, Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), will be released on October 29 as a 5CD set as well as in digital formats. There’s also a limited-edition 10LP set, pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

The tracks are organised chronologically on the release, with a number of unreleased recordings, including live performances and unheard originals. It can be preordered here.