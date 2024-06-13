John Murry & Cowboy Junkies’ Michael Timmins announce new album

John Murry & Cowboy Junkies‘ Michael Timmins have collaborated on a little bit of Grace and Decay, a soundtrack to the documentary, The Graceless Age: The Ballad Of John Murry.

Tracks include stripped back versions of songs from A Short History Of Decay, new songs and sections from the documentary score.

The album is released on September 20 on Deluxe CD as a Download on TV Records.

“Ever since we finished recording A Short History of Decay back in 2016, I’ve been waiting for John Murry to return to my studio,” says Timmins. “I had been working on some ideas for the film score for John’s doc when he finally reappeared. He had three days to kill in Toronto, so we decided to get together, sit around and play some music. No real plan and no real goal, just play and enjoy each other’s company. This album is the result of that visit.

“It’s a ‘sort-of’ soundtrack album to the film, it contains some score pieces, as well as some of the solo recordings that John and I made when he was here in Toronto, some of which also became a part of the score.”

As well as Murry on vocals and acoustic guitar and Timmins on electric guitar, bass, keyboards and loops, the album also features Peter Timmins on drums.

Tracklisting is:

Grace

Wrong Man

Swamp

Silver Or Lead

Driving (part 1)

Dark Side Of The Moon Again

Driving (part 2)

Come Five And Twenty

Cave

The Stars Are Gods Bullet Holes

Alleyway

Mother Mary

Tupelo

Miss Magdalene

Murder

What Remains

Leprechaun

Decay

You can watch the trailer for The Graceless Age: The Ballad Of John Murry below.