John Coltrane’s Giant Steps reissued for 60th anniversary

John Coltrane’s landmark album Giant Steps will be reissued in various expanded formats on September 18, to celebrate its 60th birthday.

The Deluxe Edition will be available as a 180-gram double-LP set and as a double-CD set, including the newly remastered version of the original album plus eight alternate takes. Anyone who orders the 2-LP set from Rhino.com will receive a limited edition 7-inch vinyl single disc featuring alternate takes of “Giant Steps” and “Naima”.

The Super Deluxe Edition will be available for download and streaming only. The 35-track collection includes the original album, eight alternate takes, and 20 additional outtakes, all of which are newly remastered. Until now, many of the outtakes were only available on the 1995 set, The Heavyweight Champion: The Complete Atlantic Recordings.

Check out the tracklistings below:

GIANT STEPS: 60th ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Side One / CD 1

1. “Giant Steps”

2. “Cousin Mary”

3. “Countdown”

4. “Spiral”

Side Two / CD 1

1. “Syeeda’s Song Flute”

2. “Naima”

3. “Mr. P.C.”

Side Three / CD 2

1. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 1, Incomplete)

2. “Naima” (Alternate Take)

3. “Like Sonny” (Alternate Take)

4. “Countdown” (Alternate Take)

Side Four / CD 2

1. “Syeeda’s Song Flute” (Alternate Take)

2. “Cousin Mary” (Alternate Take)

3. “Giant Steps” (Alternate Version Two False Start)

4. “Giant Steps” (Alternate Take)

GIANT STEPS: 60th ANNIVERSARY SUPER DELUXE EDITION

1. “Giant Steps”

2. “Cousin Mary”

3. “Countdown”

4. “Spiral”

5. “Syeeda’s Song Flute”

6. “Naima”

7. “Mr. P.C.”

The Outtakes

8. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 1, Incomplete)

9. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 2, False Start)

10. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 3, Incomplete)

11. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 4, Incomplete)

12. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 5)

13. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 6, False Start)

14. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 7, Incomplete)

15. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 8)

16. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 1, False Start)

17. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 2, Incomplete)

18. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 3)

19. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 4, False Start)

20. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 5)

21. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 6)

22. “Like Sonny” (Rehearsal 1, False Start)

23. “Like Sonny” (Rehearsal 2, Incomplete)

24. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 1, False Start)

25. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 2, Incomplete)

26. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 3, Incomplete)

27. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 4, False Start)

28. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 5)

29. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 6, Incomplete)

30. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 7)

31. “Countdown” (Alternate Take)

32. “Syeeda’s Song Flute” (Alternate Take)

33. “Cousin Mary” (Alternate Take)

34. “Giant Steps” Take 3 (Incomplete)

35. “Giant Steps” Take 6 (Alternate)