Subscribe
News

John Coltrane’s Giant Steps reissued for 60th anniversary

Complete with all surviving session outtakes

Sam Richards
Credit: William Claxton

Trending Now

FeaturesJon Dale - 0

Tim Buckley’s Starsailor: “It was just so good in the studio”

Bandmates recount the making of his mercurial masterpiece
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

The 8th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

It's Friday afternoon, so it's time for another of our rarer-than-intended rundowns of the finest new music that's appeared...
Read more
FeaturesMichael Hann - 0

Michael Stipe: “I don’t have to please anyone but myself”

In Uncut's exclusive interview, he discusses new solo material and REM's legacy
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to Wilco

It’s been 25 years since the first Wilco album, the fiery AM, and it’s an anniversary we felt like...
Read more

John Coltrane’s landmark album Giant Steps will be reissued in various expanded formats on September 18, to celebrate its 60th birthday.

The Deluxe Edition will be available as a 180-gram double-LP set and as a double-CD set, including the newly remastered version of the original album plus eight alternate takes. Anyone who orders the 2-LP set from Rhino.com will receive a limited edition 7-inch vinyl single disc featuring alternate takes of “Giant Steps” and “Naima”.

The Super Deluxe Edition will be available for download and streaming only. The 35-track collection includes the original album, eight alternate takes, and 20 additional outtakes, all of which are newly remastered. Until now, many of the outtakes were only available on the 1995 set, The Heavyweight Champion: The Complete Atlantic Recordings.

Advertisement

Check out the tracklistings below:

GIANT STEPS: 60th ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION
Side One / CD 1
1. “Giant Steps”
2. “Cousin Mary”
3. “Countdown”
4. “Spiral”

Side Two / CD 1
1. “Syeeda’s Song Flute”
2. “Naima”
3. “Mr. P.C.”

Side Three / CD 2
1. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 1, Incomplete)
2. “Naima” (Alternate Take)
3. “Like Sonny” (Alternate Take)
4. “Countdown” (Alternate Take)

Side Four / CD 2
1. “Syeeda’s Song Flute” (Alternate Take)
2. “Cousin Mary” (Alternate Take)
3. “Giant Steps” (Alternate Version Two False Start)
4. “Giant Steps” (Alternate Take)

Advertisement

GIANT STEPS: 60th ANNIVERSARY SUPER DELUXE EDITION
1. “Giant Steps”
2. “Cousin Mary”
3. “Countdown”
4. “Spiral”
5. “Syeeda’s Song Flute”
6. “Naima”
7. “Mr. P.C.”
The Outtakes
8. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 1, Incomplete)
9. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 2, False Start)
10. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 3, Incomplete)
11. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 4, Incomplete)
12. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 5)
13. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 6, False Start)
14. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 7, Incomplete)
15. “Giant Steps” (Alternate, Take 8)
16. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 1, False Start)
17. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 2, Incomplete)
18. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 3)
19. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 4, False Start)
20. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 5)
21. “Naima” (Alternate, Take 6)
22. “Like Sonny” (Rehearsal 1, False Start)
23. “Like Sonny” (Rehearsal 2, Incomplete)
24. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 1, False Start)
25. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 2, Incomplete)
26. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 3, Incomplete)
27. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 4, False Start)
28. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 5)
29. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 6, Incomplete)
30. “Like Sonny” (Alternate, Take 7)
31. “Countdown” (Alternate Take)
32. “Syeeda’s Song Flute” (Alternate Take)
33. “Cousin Mary” (Alternate Take)
34. “Giant Steps” Take 3 (Incomplete)
35. “Giant Steps” Take 6 (Alternate)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.