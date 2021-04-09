Subscribe
Jeff Tweedy, Margo Price and Ty Segall for Roky Erickson tribute LP

Comes with a bonus flexi featuring an unreleased Roky track

By Sam Richards

Jeff Tweedy, Margo Price, Ty Segall, Lucinda Williams, Mark Lanegan, Neko Case, Billy F Gibbons and Gary Clark Jr have all recorded covers of Roky Erickson songs for a new tribute album.

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson will be released by Light In The Attic as a Record Store Day vinyl exclusive on July 17; a CD version will be available later in 2021.

Produced by Bill Bentley – executive producer of the 1990 Erickson tribute album, Where The Pyramid Meets The Eye – the LP comes on clear/purple vinyl with a bonus RSD-only flexi disc featuring an unreleased early-’70s Roky Erickson track, “Love Hieroglyphics”.

Check out the full tracklisting for May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson below:

Side One
1. Billy F Gibbons – (I’ve Got) Levitation
2. Mosshart Sexton – Starry Eyes
3. Jeff Tweedy – For You (I’d Do Anything)
4. Lynn Castle & Mark Lanegan – Clear Night For Love
5. The Black Angels – Don’t Fall Down
6. Neko Case – Be And Bring Me Home

Side Two
1. Margo Price – Red Temple Prayer (Two-Headed Dog)
2. Gary Clark Jr. & Eve Monsees – Roller Coaster
3. Ty Segall – Night Of The Vampire
4. Lucinda Williams – You’re Gonna Miss Me
5. Chelsea Wolfe – If You Have Ghosts
6. Brogan Bentley – May The Circle Remain Unbroken

Bonus RSD-only flexi disc:
1. Roky Erickson – Love Hieroglyphics

