Jeff Tweedy announces new album, Love Is The King

Jeff Tweedy’s new solo album Love Is The King will be released digitally by dBpm on October 23.

Hear two tracks from it below, “Guess Again” and “Love Is The King”:

“At the beginning of the lockdown I started writing country songs to console myself,” says Tweedy. “Folk and country type forms being the shapes that come most easily to me in a comforting way. ‘Guess Again’ is a good example of the success I was having at pushing the world away, counting my blessings — taking stock in my good fortune to have love in my life. A few weeks later things began to sound like ‘Love Is The King’ — a little more frayed around the edges with a lot more fear creeping in. Still hopeful but definitely discovering the limits of my own ability to self soothe.”

Pre-order the digital album here (physical formats to follow) and check out the artwork and tracklisting below:

1. Love Is The King

2. Opaline

3. A Robin or A Wren

4. Gwendolyn

5. Bad Day Lately

6. Even I Can See

7. Natural Disaster

8. Save It For Me

9. Guess Again

10. Troubled

11. Half-Asleep

This Friday (September 18), Tweedy and his band will be playing a drive-in show at the Outdoor Theater in McHenry, IL. You can buy tickets for the livestream here.