Jeff Tweedy announces details of new memoir

Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) published on November 22

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has announced details of a new memoir.

Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir Of Recording And Discording With Wilco, Etc, will be published by Faber & Faber on November 22.

According to the press release, “Jeff will tell stories about his childhood in Belleville, Illinois; the St. Louis record store, rock clubs, and live-music circuit that sparked his songwriting and performing career; and the Chicago scene that brought it all together. He’ll also talk in-depth about his collaborators in Uncle Tupelo, Wilco, and more; and write lovingly about his parents, wife Sue, and sons, Spencer and Sam.”



Jeff Tweedy headlines the Garden Stage at End Of The Road festival in Wiltshire on August 31.

