Jackson Browne discusses Covid-19 diagnosis

Jackson Browne has tested positive for coronavirus, although he says his symptoms are “pretty mild” and he’s currently recuperating at home in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he reveals that he took a test after developing a small cough and temperature ten days ago. He suspects he contracted the virus on a trip to New York for the annual Love Rocks benefit at New York’s Beacon Theatre on March 12, noting that several other attendees have since tested positive.

“I feel lucky that I’m not really badly affected,” says Browne. “I guess I’ve got a really strong immune system. There’s so much we don’t know. The one thing you can do is not go anywhere, not show up anywhere. Now, I wish I hadn’t gone to New York and done this benefit.”

Advertisement

“I hope that nobody has got it bad,” he adds. “The thing we should all be very aware of is by traveling around the city and moving this germ from place to place, inadvertently, you are risking the lives of everybody, including the most vulnerable, people who have asthma or people who are really old.

“It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through. Our experiences will be helpful for others to know. I don’t think my case is that important, but it might be helpful to know that some people don’t get this really bad. The idea that we can contribute to the overall herd immunity. You get over this as quickly as you can and be available to help others.”