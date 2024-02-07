Iron & Wine share new track, “You Never Know”

Sam Beam’s new album is coming in April
Iron & Wine have announced details of a new album, Light Verse, which is due from Sub Pop on April 26.
You can hear a taster for the new album, “You Never Know“, below.
TALKING HEADS ARE ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME
Light Verse is Sam Beam‘s first full-length Iron & Wine release in over seven years.
The album also features Tyler Chester (keyboards), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), David Garza (guitar), Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane (all drums/percussion) and Paul Cartwright (strings), while Fiona Apple appears on a duet called “All In Good Time”.
The tracklisting tor Light Verse is:
You Never Know
Anyone’s Game
All in Good Time (Feat. Fiona Apple)
Cutting It Close
Taken by Surprise
Yellow Jacket
Sweet Talk
Tears that Don’t Matter
Bag of Cats
Angels Go Home