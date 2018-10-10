Hear Yoko Ono’s new version of “Imagine”

Released to mark what would have been John Lennon's 78th birthday

Yoko Ono has released a new version of “Imagine” to mark what would have been John Lennon’s 78th birthday (October 9). Hear it below:

Ono’s “Imagine” is taken from her album Warzone, out October 19, which features reworked versions of songs from her back catalogue.

Last year, the National Music Publishers Association announced that Ono would finally be credited as a co-writer on “Imagine” after Lennon admitted in 1980 that much of the lyric and concept for the song came from her.

