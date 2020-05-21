Hear Wilco’s new song, “Tell Your Friends”

Wilco have released a new song to help everybody through the pandemic. Listen to “Tell Your Friends” below or download from Bandcamp, with all proceeds to World Central Kitchen.

<a href="http://wilcohq.bandcamp.com/track/tell-your-friends">Tell Your Friends by Wilco</a>

A video of Wilco and their families playing and singing along to “Tell Your Friends” from their respective homes aired on last night’s A Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Watch below:

.@Wilco debuts their new song "Tell Your Friends." The single is available for download at https://t.co/vxcOzJEIgE. All proceeds will be donated to @WCKitchen #PlayAtHome pic.twitter.com/qIFlpYFg4e — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 21, 2020

The show also featured Jeff Tweedy playing a solo acoustic version of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’s “Jesus, Etc”. Watch that below: