Hear an unreleased acoustic take of The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

From the 'White Album' Super Deluxe Edition, due out November 9

The new Super Deluxe Edition of The Beatles’ ‘White Album’, due for release on November 9, contains three discs of demos and alternate takes.

Included is an acoustic version of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (labelled ‘Take 2’), featuring just George Harrison on guitar and Paul McCartney on harmonium. Hear it below:

For comparison, you can also hear the earlier ‘Esher demo’ of the track, as well the 2018 stereo mix – both of which are also included in the ‘White Album’ Super Deluxe Edition:

