Subscribe
News

Hear two tracks from Galaxie 500’s new rarities compilation

Deep cuts from 1988 - 1990

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Renaud Monfourny

Trending Now

Galaxie 500 have announced details of Uncollected Noise New York ’88-’90, a new double LP compilation released by Silver Current on September 20.

The set – curated by Dean Wareham, Noami Yang and Damon Krukowski – will feature outtakes, B-sides and assorted standalone recordings including their deathless cover of The Rutles‘ “Cheese And Onions”.

“Opening up these tape boxes was like looking into an old journal or datebook — I had forgotten most of this happened at all, but it only took a few quick details to put me right back in the drum seat,” says Krukowski. “There are songs from all the Galaxie 500 recording sessions included here.”

Advertisement

“There is a sweetness in hearing the progression of us finding our own sound, our own collective voice. The Proustian power of music,” adds Yang. “Listening to these early recordings I can hear myself figuring out how I wanted to play bass –- finding my way up the neck to where the notes would cut through, where there could be a counter-melody to the singing. Making the bass my singing voice.”

THE NEW UNCUT COMES WITH A FREE, ULTRA-COLLECTABLE JOHN LENNON CD – ORDER A COPY HERE

You can pre-order the set on a variety of different formats direct from the Galaxie 500 Bandcamp page here.

Advertisement

You can hear two tracks from the set below: “Shout You Down” and “I Wanna Live”.

Tracklisting is:

Shout You Down” [Previously Unreleased]
See Through Glasses” [Previously Unreleased]
On The Floor (Noise Ny Version)” [Previously Unreleased]
Can’t Believe It’s Me” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]
Oblivious” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Chemical Imbalance Fanzine 7”]
King Of Spain” [Today CD Bonus Track, Aurora Records 7” B-Side] [7/88 Session]
Jerome” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]
Song In 3” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]
Crazy” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, European Today CD Bonus Track] [2/89 Session]
I Wanna Live” [Previously Unreleased]
I Will Walk” [Previously Unreleased]
Cold Night” [On Fire CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Blue Thunder Ep]
Ceremony” [On Fire CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Blue Thunder Ep] [8/89 Session]
Never Get To Heaven” [Previously Unreleased]
Maracas Song” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]
Victory Garden” [On Fire CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Blue Thunder Ep]
Blue Thunder (W/Sax)” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Rough Trade Ep] [6/90 Session]
Cheese And Onions” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Rutles Highway Revisited Shimmy Disc Lp]
Fourth Of July (Video Mix)
Cactus” [Previously Unreleased]
Moonshot” [Previously Unreleased]
Them” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]
Final Day” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]
Here She Comes Now” [This Is Our Music CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Fourth Of July 12” B-Side]

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More