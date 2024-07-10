Hear two tracks from Galaxie 500’s new rarities compilation

Galaxie 500 have announced details of Uncollected Noise New York ’88-’90, a new double LP compilation released by Silver Current on September 20.

The set – curated by Dean Wareham, Noami Yang and Damon Krukowski – will feature outtakes, B-sides and assorted standalone recordings including their deathless cover of The Rutles‘ “Cheese And Onions”.

“Opening up these tape boxes was like looking into an old journal or datebook — I had forgotten most of this happened at all, but it only took a few quick details to put me right back in the drum seat,” says Krukowski. “There are songs from all the Galaxie 500 recording sessions included here.”

Advertisement

“There is a sweetness in hearing the progression of us finding our own sound, our own collective voice. The Proustian power of music,” adds Yang. “Listening to these early recordings I can hear myself figuring out how I wanted to play bass –- finding my way up the neck to where the notes would cut through, where there could be a counter-melody to the singing. Making the bass my singing voice.”

THE NEW UNCUT COMES WITH A FREE, ULTRA-COLLECTABLE JOHN LENNON CD – ORDER A COPY HERE

You can pre-order the set on a variety of different formats direct from the Galaxie 500 Bandcamp page here.

Advertisement

You can hear two tracks from the set below: “Shout You Down” and “I Wanna Live”.

<a href="https://galaxie500.bandcamp.com/album/uncollected-noise-new-york-88-90">Uncollected Noise New York ’88-’90 by Galaxie 500</a>

<a href="https://galaxie500.bandcamp.com/album/uncollected-noise-new-york-88-90">Uncollected Noise New York ’88-’90 by Galaxie 500</a>

Tracklisting is:

“Shout You Down” [Previously Unreleased]

“See Through Glasses” [Previously Unreleased]

“On The Floor (Noise Ny Version)” [Previously Unreleased]

“Can’t Believe It’s Me” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

“Oblivious” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Chemical Imbalance Fanzine 7”]

“King Of Spain” [Today CD Bonus Track, Aurora Records 7” B-Side] [7/88 Session]

“Jerome” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

“Song In 3” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

“Crazy” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, European Today CD Bonus Track] [2/89 Session]

“I Wanna Live” [Previously Unreleased]

“I Will Walk” [Previously Unreleased]

“Cold Night” [On Fire CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Blue Thunder Ep]

“Ceremony” [On Fire CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Blue Thunder Ep] [8/89 Session]

“Never Get To Heaven” [Previously Unreleased]

“Maracas Song” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

“Victory Garden” [On Fire CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Blue Thunder Ep]

“Blue Thunder (W/Sax)” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Rough Trade Ep] [6/90 Session]

“Cheese And Onions” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Rutles Highway Revisited Shimmy Disc Lp]

“Fourth Of July (Video Mix)”

“Cactus” [Previously Unreleased]

“Moonshot” [Previously Unreleased]

“Them” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

“Final Day” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

“Here She Comes Now” [This Is Our Music CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Fourth Of July 12” B-Side]