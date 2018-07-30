Hear a track from Phosphorescent’s new album, C’est La Vie

It's out on October 5 with UK tour dates later that month

Phosphorescent’s Matthew Houck has announced that his new album C’est La Vie will be released on October 5 via Dead Oceans.

Listen to the lead single “New Birth In New England” below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

C’est La Vie was produced by Houck and recorded at his Spirit Sounds Studio in Nashville with Ricky Ray Jackson on pedal steel, Luke Reynolds on guitar and Houck’s wife Jo Schornikow on Wurlitzer and organ.

It chronicles a life-altering period which saw him fall in love, start a family, leave New York, build a studio from the ground up, and battle serious illness. “It’s laughable, honestly, how many life-altering events happened in the last half decade,” Houck says. “The most significant moments in your life make you feel your insignificance.”

Pre-order C’est La Vie here and check out Phosphorescent’s autumn tour dates below:

14 Oct – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

15 Oct – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

16 Oct – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

17 Oct – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

19 Oct – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

20 Oct – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

22 Oct – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

23 Oct – Brussels, BE @ Autumn Falls at Botanique (Orangerie)

24 Oct – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

26 Oct – Liverpool @ Grand Central Hall

28 Oct – Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

30 Oct – London @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

27 Oct – Dublin @ Tivoli Variety Theatre

8 Nov – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

9 Nov – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10 Nov – Dallas, TX @ Granada

12 Nov – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent

14 Nov – Santa Ana, CA @ Osbervatory OC

15 Nov – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre

17 Nov – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

21 Nov – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

24 Nov – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theatre

26 Nov – Lawrence, KS @ Granada

27 Nov – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

29 Nov – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

30 Nov – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

1 Dec – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

2 Dec – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner

4 Dec – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

5 Dec – Columbus, OH @ Newport

6 Dec – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

7 Dec – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street

8 Dec – Boston, MA @ Royale

11 Dec – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

13 Dec – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

14 Dec – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts

Tickets are available here.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.