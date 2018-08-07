Hear a track from John Hiatt’s new album, The Eclipse Sessions

His 23rd studio effort is released on October 12

John Hiatt has announced that his new album, The Eclipse Sessions, will be released via New West Records on October 12.

It was produced by Kevin McKendree and features Hiatt’s longtime drummer Kenneth Blevins and bassist Patrick O’Hearn, as well as Yates McKendree (Kevin’s 17-year old son, who also engineered).

Hear a track from the album, “Cry To Me”, below:

Regarding the title, Hiatt and his band were in the studio on August 21, 2017 when a solar eclipse travelled the length of the continental US. “I think we recorded three songs that day, and then we took a break to go outside and watch everything happen,” Hiatt says. “It seemed everything stopped for a minute or two. It was like a magical little bit of time, a harmonic convergence or something. Like everybody was on the same page.”

You can check out the tracklisting for The Eclipse Sessions below and pre-order the album here.

1. Cry To Me

2. All The Way To The River

3. Aces Up Your Sleeve

4. Poor Imitation Of God

5. Nothing In My Heart

6. Over The Hill

7. Outrunning My Soul

8. Hide Your Tears

9. The Odds Of Loving You

10. One Stiff Breeze

11. Robber’s Highway

