Hear Throwing Muses’ new single, “Bo Diddley Bridge”

Throwing Muses will release their first album in seven years, Sun Racket, on September 4 through Fire Records.

Listen to the latest single from it, “Bo Diddley Bridge”, below:

Says Kristin Hersh: “My little boy, Bo, used to fish off Bo Diddley Bridge down the street before it collapsed, around the time our life collapsed. But we lived; we swam in a life sunshine somehow. And both bridges – the Bo Diddley one and the life one – were rebuilt around us.”

