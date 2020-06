Ty Segall and Wand’s Cory Hanson have released a collaborative single featuring the tracks “She’s A Beam” and “Milk Bird Flyer”.

Both songs were recorded five years ago, and were recently rediscovered. Listen to “She’s A Beam” below:

She's a Beam by Ty Segall & Cory Hanson

You can download the single exclusively from Bandcamp, with 100% of the first week’s sales of both songs donated to Black Lives Matter LA.