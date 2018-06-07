Hear Swamp Dogg collaborate with Bon Iver

"I'll Pretend" is taken from new, Ryan Olson-produced album Love, Loss, And Auto-Tune

Southern soul maverick Swamp Dogg has announced that his new album Love, Loss, And Auto-Tune will be released on September 7.

Produced by Ryan Olsen of Gayngs, it finds Swamp Dogg – AKA Jerry Williams Jr – embracing synths, drum machines and other modern studio technology, including the titular Auto-Tune.

Watch a video for lead single “I’ll Pretend” below, featuring vocals from Justin Vernon of Bon Iver.

Talking about his collaboration with Olsen, Swamp Dogg says: “The first thing I thought was this white boy must be crazier than a motherfucker. But I listened to how deep he’d go experimenting with the music and I liked what he was doing… I was knocked out by what I heard. I couldn’t believe it was me. It’s some of the greatest and most outrageous music I’ve ever heard come out of the Swamp Dogg.”

You can pre-order the album here.

