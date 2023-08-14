Hear Sufjan Stevens’ new track, “So You Are Tired”

Sufjan Stevens has released details of his new studio album, Javelin. To accompany this announcement, he’s shared a new track, “So You Are Tired“, which you can hear below.
Javelin is released on October 6 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. Javelin marks Stevens’ first solo album of songs since 2020’s The Ascension, and his first in full singer-songwriter mode since 2015’s Carrie & Lowell.
Collaborators on the new album include adrienne maree brown, Hannah Cohen, Pauline Delassus, Megan Lui, Nedelle Torrisi and Bryce Dessner. The album closes with a cover of Neil Young‘s “There’s A World”.
The album will also be accompanied by a 48-page book of art and essays created by Stevens.
You can pre-order Javelin here.
Javelin tracklist:
Goodbye Evergreen
A Running Start
Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
Everything That Rises
Genuflecting Ghost
My Red Little Fox
So You Are Tired
Javelin (To Have And To Hold)
Shit Talk
There’s A World