Hear Sufjan Stevens’ new track, “So You Are Tired”

Sufjan Stevens has released details of his new studio album, Javelin. To accompany this announcement, he’s shared a new track, “So You Are Tired“, which you can hear below.

Javelin is released on October 6 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. Javelin marks Stevens’ first solo album of songs since 2020’s The Ascension, and his first in full singer-songwriter mode since 2015’s Carrie & Lowell.

Collaborators on the new album include adrienne maree brown, Hannah Cohen, Pauline Delassus, Megan Lui, Nedelle Torrisi and Bryce Dessner. The album closes with a cover of Neil Young‘s “There’s A World”.

The album will also be accompanied by a 48-page book of art and essays created by Stevens.

You can pre-order Javelin here.

Javelin tracklist:

Goodbye Evergreen

A Running Start

Will Anybody Ever Love Me?

Everything That Rises

Genuflecting Ghost

My Red Little Fox

So You Are Tired

Javelin (To Have And To Hold)

Shit Talk

There’s A World