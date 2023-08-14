Subscribe
Hear Sufjan Stevens’ new track, “So You Are Tired”

It's taken from his new album Javelin

By Michael Bonner

Sufjan Stevens has released details of his new studio album, Javelin. To accompany this announcement, he’s shared a new track, “So You Are Tired“, which you can hear below.

Javelin is released on October 6 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. Javelin marks Stevens’ first solo album of songs since 2020’s The Ascension, and his first in full singer-songwriter mode since 2015’s Carrie & Lowell.

Collaborators on the new album include adrienne maree brown, Hannah Cohen, Pauline Delassus, Megan Lui, Nedelle Torrisi and Bryce Dessner. The album closes with a cover of Neil Young‘s “There’s A World”.

The album will also be accompanied by a 48-page book of art and essays created by Stevens.

You can pre-order Javelin here.

Javelin tracklist:

Goodbye Evergreen
A Running Start
Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
Everything That Rises
Genuflecting Ghost
My Red Little Fox
So You Are Tired
Javelin (To Have And To Hold)
Shit Talk
There’s A World

