Hear Stephen Malkmus’s new single, “Xian Man”

From the album Traditional Techniques, out on March 6

Sam Richards
Credit: Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting

Stephen Malkmus will release his new album Traditional Techniques – his third in three years – via Domino on March 6.

Hear the first single to be taken from it, “Xian Man”, below:

Conceived while recording Sparkle Hard at Portland’s Halfling Studio, Traditional Techniques was recorded with engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (The Decemberists), while Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) plays guitar throughout. The album also features a variety of Afghani instruments.

Malkmus will embark on a North American tour this spring with an entirely new band, comprising Funk (pedal steel, keys), Sweeney (guitar), Brad Truax (bass), and Jake Morris (drums), joined at times by Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, daf). Tickets for the dates below go on sale on Friday (January 24) at 10am local time. Further dates will be announced soon.

Tue. March 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
Wed. April 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
Thu. April 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. April 3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
Sat. April 4 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
Sun. April 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Tue. April 7 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Wed. April 8 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu. April 9 – Richmond, VA @ The National
Fri. April 10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sat. April 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Mon. April 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. April 15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. April 16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
Fri. April 17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sat. April 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Sun. April 19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

