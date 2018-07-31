Hear Spiritualized’s new song, “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go”

It's the latest single to be lifted from And Nothing Hurt, out Sept 7

Spiritualized have released a second single from their upcoming album, And Nothing Hurt.

Listen to “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go” below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

Talking about the song, Jason Pierce says: “’Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go’ is a list of instructions that, if followed, allows the listener to find my house. The route is real but it’s on the west coast of America so the house being mine is a fiction. I love the line about the cop waiting up all night to add to his total busts for the day. I wanted it to all end in happiness but it leaves with just a small trace of sadness.”

You can pre-order And Nothing Hurt here and buy tickets for Spiritualized’s show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on September 21 here.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.