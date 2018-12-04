Hear The Specials’ new single, “Vote For Me”

Taken from the band's recently announced new album, Encore

Following their announcement of new album Encore, due February 21, The Specials have unveiled its first single.

“Vote For Me” is the first new Specials single to feature founding members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter since their 1981 hit “Ghost Town”. Hear it below:

The Specials will tour Europe in March and April 2019. For full dates and ticket details, see our previous story here.

