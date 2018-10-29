The Specials announce first new album in 20 years

Encore features founding members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter
The Specials have announced that they will release a new album, Encore, on February 1 via UMC/Island.
It’s the band’s first album of new material in 20 years, and the first time that founding members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter have recorded together since 1981’s “Ghost Town”.
Check out the tracklisting for Encore below. CD versions will come packaged with a bonus CD entitled The Best Of The Specials Live.
Black Skin Blue Eyed Boys
B.L.M.
Vote For Me
The Lunatics Have Taken Over The Asylum
Breaking Point
Blam Blam Fever
The Ten Commandments
Embarrassed By You
The Life And Times Of A Man Called Depression
We Sell Hope
