The Specials announce first new album in 20 years

Encore features founding members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter

The Specials have announced that they will release a new album, Encore, on February 1 via UMC/Island.

It’s the band’s first album of new material in 20 years, and the first time that founding members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter have recorded together since 1981’s “Ghost Town”.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Check out the tracklisting for Encore below. CD versions will come packaged with a bonus CD entitled The Best Of The Specials Live.



Black Skin Blue Eyed Boys

B.L.M.

Vote For Me

The Lunatics Have Taken Over The Asylum

Breaking Point

Blam Blam Fever

The Ten Commandments

Embarrassed By You

The Life And Times Of A Man Called Depression

We Sell Hope

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s latest boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.