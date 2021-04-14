Hear “Spanish Doors” from Liz Phair’s new album, Soberish

Liz Phair has shared a new track, “Spanish Doors” – you can hear it below.

The track is taken from her upcoming new album, Soberish – Phair’s first collection of original material in eleven years.

Soberish will be released on June 4, 2021 via Chrysalis Records and can be pre-ordered here.

The tracklisting for Soberish is:

Spanish Doors

The Game

Hey Lou

In There

Good Side

Sheridan Side

Ba Ba Ba

Soberish

Soul Sucker

Lonely Street

Dosage

Bad Kitty

Rain Scene

Phair has also announced a slew of tour dates with Alanis Morissette, including four UK dates:

31st July Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

3rd August Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

5th August Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6th August Las Vegas, NV @ USANA Amphitheater

12th August Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

13th August Dallas, TX @ Dos Esquis Pavilion

14th August Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

17th August Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

18th August West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheater

20th August Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

21st August Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

22nd August Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

25th August Virginia Beach, CA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

26th August Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

28th August Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

29th August Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Amphitheater

31st August Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

1st September Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

3rd September Gilford, NJ @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

4th September Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

5th September Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts

8th September Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

10th September Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

11th September Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino

12th September Clarkson, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

15th September Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

17th September Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

18th September St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

18th October Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

20th October London, England @ The O2 Arena

22nd October Manchester, England @ AO Arena

25th October Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena

28th October Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

29th October Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

31st October Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

3rd November Budapest, Hungary @ Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena

6th November Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI

8th November Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

10th November Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

11th November Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

13th November Paris, France @ Acoor Arena