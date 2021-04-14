Hear “Spanish Doors” from Liz Phair’s new album, Soberish

Liz Phair has shared a new track, “Spanish Doors” – you can hear it below.
The track is taken from her upcoming new album, Soberish – Phair’s first collection of original material in eleven years.
Soberish will be released on June 4, 2021 via Chrysalis Records and can be pre-ordered here.
The tracklisting for Soberish is:
Spanish Doors
The Game
Hey Lou
In There
Good Side
Sheridan Side
Ba Ba Ba
Soberish
Soul Sucker
Lonely Street
Dosage
Bad Kitty
Rain Scene
Phair has also announced a slew of tour dates with Alanis Morissette, including four UK dates:
31st July Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
3rd August Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
5th August Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
6th August Las Vegas, NV @ USANA Amphitheater
12th August Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
13th August Dallas, TX @ Dos Esquis Pavilion
14th August Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp
17th August Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
18th August West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheater
20th August Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
21st August Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
22nd August Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
25th August Virginia Beach, CA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
26th August Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
28th August Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
29th August Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Amphitheater
31st August Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
1st September Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
3rd September Gilford, NJ @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
4th September Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
5th September Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts
8th September Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
10th September Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
11th September Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino
12th September Clarkson, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
15th September Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
17th September Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
18th September St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre
18th October Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
20th October London, England @ The O2 Arena
22nd October Manchester, England @ AO Arena
25th October Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena
28th October Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
29th October Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
31st October Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
3rd November Budapest, Hungary @ Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena
6th November Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI
8th November Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
10th November Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
11th November Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
13th November Paris, France @ Acoor Arena